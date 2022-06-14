247 Headhunting Rebrands to 247Hire

CHICAGO, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 247Hire, formerly 247 Headhunting, announced a comprehensive rebrand as they look to more accurately define and present their services to organizations. The new website offers a refreshed look, feel, and better user experience to site visitors.



“While it may take some time to get used to the new name,” said Casey Godfrey, VP of Sales for 247Hire, “we want our customers and contacts to rest assured this is the same great team and organization that has delivered results over the years. Under our new name and banner, we’re excited to continue to help our clients overcome their recruiting challenges in today’s talent-tight market.”

Organizations looking for talent in their specializations – Healthcare, Technology, Light Industrial, Accounting & Finance, Call Center & Customer Service – and support with VMS recruiting, recruiting solutions, onboarding, and IT development can expect the same experience and level of service with 247Hire as they did with 247 Headhunting.

To learn more about 247Hire, visit https://247hire.com.

About 247Hire: As a pioneer in recruitment process outsourcing, 247Hire developed some of the earliest and most effective offshore recruiting teams over a decade ago. Today, 247Hire leverages their tools and expertise to increase the recruiting productivity and performance of their clients. From recruitment and sourcing solutions and VMS recruiting to onboarding and IT development, the 247Hire team exists to help organizations do more.



Casey Godfrey

(620) 327-0352

Casey@247headhunting.com