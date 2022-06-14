Making History – Minnesota’s First High School Name Image Likeness (NIL) Endorsement

PLYMOUTH, Minn., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What: The historic first endorsement deal under the newly passed Minnesota High School Name Image Likeness (NIL) rule



Who: Top High School Female Athlete will sign endorsement deal with TruStone Financial Credit Union, represented by President & CEO Dale Turner

Where: TruStone Financial, 14601 27th Avenue North, Suite 104, Plymouth, MN 55447

When: Wednesday, June 15, 11:30 am CT

Contact: Marty Kelly, EVP/CMO, TruStone Financial – marty.kelly@trustone.org

Why: Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) recently approved NIL. Please join us for a special announcement and signing event at the TruStone Financial Corporate office.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/226e8b93-d962-454e-a768-a139495d5a5b