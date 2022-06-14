Workit Spaces Expands Its Bourke Road Location In Alexandria, Sydney

Sydney, AU, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workit Spaces, has expanded its Bourke road location, which has now tripled in size with 171 showrooms/office spaces that give clients more options to expand.

These unique coworking spaces came into being in 2018 as Emily Townsend and Talea Bader founded them, intending to offer scalable ecommerce focused spaces in Sydney. Since its inception, it has consistently raised the bar for coworking spaces offering everything from shared offices to dedicated desks, storage spaces to showrooms and so much more for clients in Sydney.

But one of the highlights and unique offerings of Workit Spaces has been the eCommerce solutions that have ticked the right boxes for businesses, big and small. It was the first eCommerce hub in Sydney that was designed keeping the needs of businesses in mind. Since then, these spaces have ticked the right boxes for everyone, ranging from startups to large enterprises, offering them opportunities to collaborate with other businesses.



Workit Spaces

Those interested can go through a wide range of options in varied styles and sizes at https://workitspaces.com.au/. They will be pleased to note that Workit has three locations in Alexandria, Sydney – Bourke Road, Mandible Street, and Power Avenue. Each location is close to public transport, making it extremely convenient for clients and their teams to work from.

And now one of these Workit Spaces has tripled in size offering a wider range of options suited to the specific needs of different businesses. The company has expanded its Bourke Road location, bringing 171 showrooms and office spaces that clients can use to their advantage. Some of the highlights of the newly expanded space include six meeting rooms and two photo studios as well.

This newly expanded space also has an auditorium, cycloramas, and a podcast studio in one place. That makes it a one of a kind co-working space in Australia, which offers a lot more than other such hubs. While Workit Spaces is growing in size and the offerings it brings to the table; it has stayed true to the values and principles that it was built on, which is celebrating diversity in every way.

These spaces are modern and are also pet-friendly. It means those using these spaces don’t have to leave their furry companions behind at home. While Workit is renowned for its physical spaces, it also has virtual offices for clients needing a Sydney address. It allows people to start an Australian business from their homes and be registered with Google Maps, ASIC, and more.

State-of-the-art amenities, convenient locations, and diverse, inclusive environment make Workit Spaces a unique coworking space clients in Sydney have come to trust.

About Workit Spaces

Established in 2018, the unique coworking spaces have come a long way in a short span of time by creating an inclusive environment, including its eCommerce solutions that are a cut above the rest.

###

Media Contact

Workit Spaces

URL: https://workitspaces.com.au/

Email: ecommerce@workitspaces.com.au

Phone: (02) 9381 9100





newsroom: news.38digitalmarket.com

