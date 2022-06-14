StoneMor Inc. Expands Partnership With Sympathy Brands Advancing Holistic Family Care Solutions at Cemetery Properties and Funeral Homes

BENSALEM, Pa. and MIAMI, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneMor Inc. (NYSE: STON), a leading owner and operator of cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States, announced an expansion to its existing strategic partnership with Sympathy Brands Company (S2 Brands, Inc.), the unifying resource and support platform for end-of-life matters, to include all 302 cemetery properties. The expanded services enable StoneMor to provide a holistic experience to every family, every time, connecting its cemeteries, funeral homes, families, and supporters when planning, mourning, and memorializing loved ones.

Since developing its strategic alliance in September 2021, Sympathy Brands has partnered with StoneMor funeral homes provide comprehensive family care from pre-planning and at-need, through continued care and memorialization services, blending personal services with appropriate technology.

The partnership streamlines workflow and enriches family care helping with the digitalization of all aspects of the cemetery. A customized user-experience has been created specifically for cemeteries within the Sympathy Brands’ platform, SBConnect(™). The single connection point eliminates day-to-day logistical complexities, creates personalized interactions and helps drive revenue for cemeteries. Unique solutions include virtual seminars and meetings to strengthen and assist in the sales process, planning tools, memorialization and support services, and automated aftercare. Sympathy Brands’ consumer-focused suite of technology streamlines each cemetery’s efforts and creates a unified experience for every family at their time of need.

“We are thrilled to bringing this platform to our cemetery families. The response in our Funeral Home locations has been very positive. We continue to move forward in partnership with Sympathy Brands to become the industry leader in digital solutions for the families we serve,” said Joe Redling, StoneMor CEO.

“Our shared vision for providing families with the most supportive and streamlined experience, by bringing technology to the forefront makes our joint initiatives unique,” says Michael Schimmel, CEO of Sympathy Brands. “Designing solutions that benefit families and team members across the organization remains a motivator for the personalized approach and digitalization of the industry through product design and feature enhancement.

StoneMor and Sympathy Brands expanded strategic alliance continues to modernize end-of-life matters by ensuring families receive the most personalized, compassionate, and comprehensive experience while navigating sensitive situations.

About StoneMor Inc.

StoneMor Inc., headquartered in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, is an owner and operator of cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States, with 304 cemeteries and 72 funeral homes in 24 states and Puerto Rico. StoneMor cemetery products and services, which are sold on both a pre-need (before death) and at-need (at death) basis, include: burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, burial vaults, caskets, memorials, and all services which provide for the installation of this merchandise. For additional information about StoneMor Inc. please visit StoneMor's website, and the investors section, at http://www.stonemor.com.

About Sympathy Brands Company

The Sympathy Brands’ family of brands, including Sympathy Brands, eCondolence.com, shiva.com, Cemetery.com and others, supports families and industry experts through all stages of end-of-life matters™ with its trusted marketplace, leading technology and highly curated network of strategic partners. To learn more, please visit SympathyBrands.com for more information.

