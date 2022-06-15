Asia Pacific Industrial Sensor Market size to hit $15bn by 2026, says Graphical Research

Pune, India, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



As per a recent industry report put forward by Graphical Research, the Asia Pacific industrial sensor market is forecast to register its name in the billion-dollar fraternity down the line of seven years, by exceeding a revenue of USD 15 billion by 2026.





The market growth is influenced by the surging smart sensor demand in the manufacturing sector owing to multiple advantages comprising the maximization of operational efficiency, reliability, and effectiveness of devices.

Numerous sensors including image, gas, proximity, and others, when integrated with technologies, such as AI and IoT, transform the manufacturing units into reliable, connected, and cost-effective facilities. The expanding manufacturing industry in the APAC will drive the demand for sensors for the enhancement of data communication and processing.

Few major trends impacting Asia Pacific industrial sensor industry growth include:

Rising popularity of gas sensors

The gas sensor segment in the Asia Pacific industrial sensor market will grow at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2020 and 2026. This growth is attributed to the surging utilization of gas sensors in the oil & gas industry for optimizing the process, ensuring a safe workplace, and prevention of occupational hazards.

Gas sensors are in high demand in the oil & gas industry as they offer high-resolution, minimum energy requirements, and linear output. The governments of numerous countries comprising India, China, Japan, and Singapore, among others are making heavy investments in the oil & gas sector and have initiated various rules for the integration of these sensors in plants.

Surging demand for pressure sensors

The pressure sensor segment is expected to record a CAGR of more than 6% through 2026 due to their rising adoption in numerous industries, such as oil & gas, chemical, energy, manufacturing, and others, in addition to their high reliability and performance in harsh environments.

These sensors are extensively utilized in HVAC systems for the precise measurement of pressure in the system and the distribution of air & measurement of airflow in an efficient manner. They optimize the cooling, airflow, and heating of the premises by focusing on integration into HVAC systems.

Moreover, pressure sensors reduce energy consumption and improve the monitoring of pressure while decreasing the risks of machine or device failure, enhancing operational efficiency, and advancing market growth.

Increasing preference for industrial sensors in Japan

The industrial sensor market share in Japan is likely to record a growth of nearly 6.5% between 2020 and 2026 owing to the escalation in the implementation of automated technology in the industrial sector in the region. As per research by UNIDO, Japan ranks as the second highest market for the deployment of industrial robots.

The increasing inclination toward the implementation of smart systems and devices that are equipped with numerous sensors, such as temperature, gas, and level, in production and manufacturing for remote sensing and monitoring of data will augment industry demand over the coming years.

In a nutshell, the surging demand for sensing technologies across the pharmaceutical sector will bolster Asia Pacific industrial sensor market size through the analysis period.

Key industrial sensor manufacturers in the region comprise Figaro Engineering, Bluefin Sensor Technologies Limited, Nanjing KJT Electric Co., Ltd., Omron Corporation, Nengshi Analytical Sensor Co., Ltd., and others.

