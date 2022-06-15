New Adolescent Substance Use Treatment Services Address Urgent Need Throughout Chicago Western Suburbs, Illinois

OAK BROOK, Ill., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that by 12th grade, about two-thirds of students have tried alcohol, about half of ninth through 12th-grade students reported ever having used marijuana, and among 12th graders, close to two in 10 reported using prescription medicine without a prescription. In response to the growing need for support, Compass Health Center — Oak Brook is now offering substance use services for adolescents, ages 13-18, who have a primary mental health diagnosis of depression, anxiety or OCD that is complicated by substance use.

Compass' evidence-based, comprehensive treatment model supports adolescents by teaching skills to manage their mental health symptoms while working towards maintaining sobriety. These services are now available to patients enrolled in Compass' Adolescent Mood & Anxiety Partial Hospitalization (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient (IOP) Programs.

"In Compass' co-occurring treatment program, therapists provide teens with access to a structured and safe treatment environment that helps them build a foundation for lasting recovery. We take the opportunity to help them improve their mental health and learn skills to help manage any triggers in a healthier way," said Kerry Lusignan, LCSW, Chief Clinical Officer, Compass Health Center — Oak Brook.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, over 60 percent of adolescents in community-based substance use disorder treatment programs also meet diagnostic criteria for another mental illness. Studies show that symptoms of mental illness can lead to drug and alcohol abuse. Additionally, drug and alcohol use typically starts during the teenage years, which is when signs and symptoms of mental illness often appear.

"Adolescent substance use is an ever-changing and evolving issue. As teens continue to be faced with increased exposure and access to riskier substances, we continue to see more and more patients coming in for mental health services who could also benefit from substance support and education. For our patients already struggling with a mental health diagnosis, substance use often hinders their ability and motivation to develop healthy coping skills and be successful in recovery long-term," said Stephanie Snow, LCPC, CADC, Associate Primary Therapist, Adolescent Program, Compass Health Center — Oak Brook.

"While often mental health and substance use are treated separately, we want to acknowledge and appreciate how greatly they impact each other, by targeting them at the same time. Compass hopes that by offering a substance service at the PHP and IOP levels of care, we can see this segment of our population be that much more engaged and successful in treatment," Snow continued.

At Compass, each patient receives an individualized treatment plan which includes a full psychiatric evaluation, group therapy, individual therapy, family therapy, experiential therapies, and ongoing reassessments and modifications to care as needed. Treatment modalities include Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) to help individuals build healthy relationships and prevent destructive ones, manage substance-use-related urges and impulses, and practice prevention.

"If an adolescent is experiencing any of the following behavioral changes, it may be an indication to reach out for help: withdrawing from friends and family, slipping grades, no longer interested in their hobbies, lying frequently or having drug paraphernalia in their room, backpack or car. At Compass, we offer intake assessments so that families can receive a recommendation for whether treatment is needed," said Lusignan.

Compass' group therapy model provides patients with the opportunity to connect with others, normalize experiences, and build group accountability through the perspective of mental health alongside a co-occurring substance use disorder.

Compass' adolescent substance use treatment services are available at all in-person treatment locations, Oak Brook, Chicago, and Northbrook, and virtually through Compass Virtual.

Learn more about Compass Health Center's Substance Use Services for adolescents here.

Media Contact:

Britt Teasdale

Associate Director, Brand Management, Compass Health Center

Phone 216-926-0550 | bteasdale@compasshealthcenter.net

Related Images











Image 1: Adolescence SUD Program









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment