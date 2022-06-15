Press release Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis Reaches Key Commercial Milestones: One-Millionth Idylla™ Cartridge Sold and 2,000th Idylla™ Instrument Placed

English Dutch

PRESS RELEASE : 15 June 2022, 07:00 CEST



Biocartis Reaches Key Commercial Milestones: One-Millionth Idylla™ Cartridge Sold and 2,000th Idylla™ Instrument Placed



Mechelen, Belgium, 15 June 2022 – Biocartis Group NV (the ‘Company’ or ‘Biocartis’), an innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels: BCART), announces a double milestone today: the selling of its one-millionth commercial Idylla™ cartridge and the placement of its 2,000th Idylla™ instrument since its commercial launch. These events mark a key commercial milestone for Biocartis, which has been commercializing its rapid and easy-to-use decentralized Idylla™ molecular diagnostics platform in more than 70 countries across the world since 2015.

Biocartis launched its first commercial products, the Idylla™ instrument and the Idylla™ BRAF Mutation Test (CE-IVD), in the European market in September 2014, following their CE-IVD marking. Today, over 125 publications have been issued worldwide supporting the scientific validation and performance of the Idylla™ platform. The platform is differentiated by its simple, fast and highly accurate decentralized delivery of molecular diagnostic results that enables fast access to the right treatment for patients across the globe.

With a focus on oncology, Biocartis’ current Idylla™ menu strategy covers the entire continuum of cancer care - from prognosis to surveillance - with a broad on-market menu of tests in melanoma, lung and colorectal cancer which aim to better inform clinical decisions being made by healthcare providers for their oncology patients. Biocartis is also increasingly leveraging innovative biomarker content with partners that aim to roll out their test content globally on Idylla™. Thanks to the support of an expanding partner community, Biocartis aims to expand in breast, thyroid, hematology and brain cancers, as well as growing its offering into infectious diseases. The success of the platform has led to a strong 42% increase in oncology cartridge revenue in Q1 2022 compared to Q1 2021.

Herman Verrelst, Chief Executive Officer of Biocartis, reacted: “We are very proud of these milestones and the entire Biocartis team who has diligently built this transformative Idylla™ technology into a platform that contributes to provide patients with a better quality of life. The 2,000th instrument placement confirms that we have one of the largest decentralized installed bases globally in oncology molecular diagnostics. Since 2016, we have built a strong commercial franchise, growing revenues from instrument placements and cartridge sales by approximately 44% per year, while positively impacting the lives of many patients and their families. The milestones we announce today demonstrates our success in building critical mass and our readiness to scale.”

--- END ---



More information:

Renate Degrave

Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Biocartis

e-mail rdegrave@biocartis.com

tel +32 15 631 729

mobile +32 471 53 60 64

About Biocartis

Biocartis (Euronext Brussels: BCART) is an innovative molecular diagnostics (MDx) company providing next generation diagnostic solutions aimed at improving clinical practice for the benefit of patients, clinicians, payers and industry. Biocartis' proprietary MDx Idylla™ platform is a fully automated sample-to-result, real-time PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) system that offers accurate, highly reliable molecular information from virtually any biological sample in virtually any setting. Biocartis is developing and marketing a continuously expanding test menu addressing key unmet clinical needs, with a focus in oncology, which represents the fastest growing segment of the MDx market worldwide. Today, Biocartis offers tests supporting melanoma, colorectal and lung cancer, as well as for COVID-19, flu, RSV and sepsis. More information: www.biocartis.com. Follow us on Twitter: @Biocartis_.

Biocartis and Idylla™ are registered trademarks in Europe, the United States and other countries. The Biocartis and Idylla™ trademark and logo are used trademarks owned by Biocartis. Please refer to the product labeling for applicable intended uses for each individual Biocartis product.

This press release is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in any jurisdiction where to do so would be unlawful. Any persons reading this press release should inform themselves of and observe any such restrictions. Biocartis takes no responsibility for any violation of any such restrictions by any person. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities in any jurisdiction. No securities of Biocartis may be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this press release are forward-looking, which reflect the Company's or, as appropriate, the Company directors' or managements' current expectations and projections concerning future events such as the Company's results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, growth, strategies and the industry in which the Company operates. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and factors could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. A multitude of factors including, but not limited to, changes in demand, competition and technology, can cause actual events, performance or results to differ significantly from any anticipated development. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or activities are not guarantees of future performance and should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. In addition, even if actual results or developments are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in future periods. No representations and warranties are made as to the accuracy or fairness of such forward-looking statements. As a result, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press release as a result of any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based, except if specifically required to do so by law or regulation. Neither the Company nor its advisers or representatives nor any of its subsidiary undertakings or any such person's officers or employees guarantees that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does either accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.