Start of the construction of the first stage of Merks Magnolijas residential project (Riga, Latvia)

SIA Merks Mājas, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, has started the construction of the first stage of Merks Magnolijas residential project in Pārdaugava area in Riga. Two three-storey buildings at Skrines St. 6 and 8 with 96 apartments will be completed in the summer of 2023.

Merks Magnolijas (merksmagnolijas.lv) residential buildings will have energy class B rating. The size of the apartments ranges between 58 to 103 square metres and the price per square metre ranges from 1,955 to 2,535 euros.

The residential development is located in the quiet and peaceful Sampeteris, which now stands out for its low-rise buildings, lovely mansions and well-kept gardens. The development will have outdoor parking spaces, a children’s playground and a bicycle stand. Fenced yard together with security cameras will provide privacy and additional security for apartment owners. All apartments will have spacious balconies and high-rise ceilings, both buildings will have common storage rooms area.

SIA Merks Mājas (www.merksmajas.lv) is a residential development subsidiary of SIA Merks.

SIA Merks (www.merks.lv) is a Latvian construction company, which offers construction services in the fields of general construction, civil engineering, and residential construction.

Additional information: Mr. Mikus Freimanis, Head of Real Estate development of SIA Merks Mājas, phone: +371 6737 3380.

Urmas Somelar

Head of Finance

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

urmas.somelar@merko.ee

AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group companies develop real estate and construct buildings and infrastructure. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Norway. As at the end of 2021, the group employed 670 people, and the group’s revenue for 2021 was EUR 339 million.





