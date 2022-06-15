Gimv strengthens its position in life sciences venture capital with the creation of a new dedicated platform

Carve-out of new Life Sciences platform from Gimv’s existing Healthcare platform

Builds on Gimv’s more than 40 years’ experience of successful investment in the sector

Ambition to grow the life sciences VC portfolio to around 20 companies, from 12 today

In line with Gimv’s commitment to continue to invest in innovative research and build value for society, patients and shareholders

Bram Vanparys* appointed Managing Partner, Head of Life Sciences





Antwerp, Belgium – 15 June 2022: Gimv (Euronext – GIMB) a European investment company, listed on Euronext Brussels, with 40 years of experience in private equity and venture capital, announces the creation of its fifth investment platform with a focus on venture capital investments in innovative life sciences companies.

After solid growth within Gimv’s existing Healthcare platform, a dedicated Life Sciences platform will strengthen the role of Gimv in the international life science VC ecosystem. The key investment focus remains to look for solutions to the many unmet healthcare needs.

The Life Sciences platform builds on the success and excellent returns generated by portfolio companies over four decades, including companies like Ablynx, where Gimv was a founding investor and Covagen, which was acquired by Johnson & Johnson. Current investments include Precirix, ImCheck, and ImmunOs, which recently raised $74 million in a Series B round led by Gimv.

With this new platform, Gimv can further strengthen its capacity to invest larger tickets, with a typical initial investment of €10-15 million per company. With the aim to almost double its current portfolio to around 20 companies, Gimv will retain its Series A and B investment strategy with a particular focus on drug development. Other investment areas will include medical technology, digital health, life science tools and agro-biotechnology.

Bram Vanparys*, who was a Partner in the Gimv Healthcare Platform, has been appointed to lead the new team of seven dedicated life science venture capital professionals, which will be further expanded over the coming years.

Koen Dejonckheere, Chief Executive Officer of Gimv, commented: “In addition to our four existing investment platforms Sustainable Cities, Smart Industries, Consumer and Healthcare, our newly launched Life Sciences platform will enable us to build on the strong track record of Gimv in Life Sciences investments. Additionally, it will help strengthen our position at the forefront of the European life science ecosystem, which is acknowledged globally for its innovation and excellence in developing lifesaving therapeutics.”

Bram Vanparys*, Managing Partner and Head of Life Sciences at Gimv, said: “The launch of the new Life Sciences platform represents an exciting next step for Gimv in the sector. We will be able to further focus our work on providing venture capital to companies with promising new therapies for patients. Together with the rest of the team, I look forward to this new chapter for Gimv.”

Bart Diels**, Managing Partner and Head of Healthcare at Gimv, added: “After the establishment of a strong portfolio within the Healthcare platform, it is the right time to launch a targeted Life Sciences platform. Having a VC centered Life Sciences platform separate from a PE centered Healthcare platform allows more focus for both teams while preserving potential synergies. We’re convinced that our specialised approach, backed by an experienced team, is one of the core differentiators of Gimv’s investment strategy. I am proud of what we have achieved together over the past years and have great confidence in Bram and the team to further strengthen our Life Sciences franchise.”

About Gimv

Gimv is a European investment company, listed on Euronext Brussels. With 40 years' experience in private equity and venture capital, Gimv currently has EUR 2 billion of assets under management. The portfolio contains around 60 portfolio companies, with combined turnover of EUR 3.1 billion and more than 18,000 employees.

As a recognized market leader in selected investment platforms, Gimv identifies entrepreneurial, innovative companies with high growth potential and supports them in their transformation into market leaders. Gimv's five investment platforms are Consumer, Healthcare, Life Sciences, Smart Industries and Sustainable Cities. Each platform works with an experienced team across Gimv’s home markets of Benelux, France and DACH, supported by an extended international network of experts.

Further information on Gimv can be found on www.gimv.com.

