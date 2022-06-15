NB Private Equity: May Monthly NAV Update

15 June 2022
NB Private Equity (NBPE), the $1.4bn listed private equity investment company managed by Neuberger Berman, today releases its 31 May 2022 monthly NAV estimate.
Highlights (at 31 May 2022)
- NAV per share of $29.55 (£23.45)
- 2% increase since 30 April 2022, driven largely by updated Q1 2022 private company valuation information
- All private direct equity investments are now valued based on 31 March 2022 valuation information, delivering a 2% uplift in value relative to 31 December 2021 for the private company portfolio
- Year to date, this increase in private company valuations has been offset by a decline in NBPE’s listed portfolio company valuations, resulting in a 5% NAV TR decline year to date
- Total announced portfolio realisations year to date of $120 million
- Well positioned to take advantage of investment opportunities - $368 million of cash and undrawn credit line available
|At 31 May 2022*
|YTD
|1 year
|3 years
|5 years
|10 years
|NAV TR (USD)
|(5.2%)
|19.7%
|75.4%
|114.2%
|259.6%
|MSCI World TR (USD)
|(12.8%)
|(4.5%)
|45.0%
|63.2%
|201.2%
|Share price TR (GBP)
|(16.5%)
|17.1%
|57.5%
|73.0%
|393.6%
|FTSE All-Share TR (GBP)
|1.5%
|8.3%
|18.4%
|22.2%
|117.0%
*Reflects cumulative returns over the time periods shown and are not annualised.
Business review (at 31 May 2022)
NAV increase of 2% during May 2022, driven by the receipt of Q1 2022 private company valuation information
- 1.5% NAV uplift ($22 million) during the month of May as a result of Q1 2022 private company valuation information
- 0.5% increase ($7 million) from positive public valuations and positive FX movements
$120 million of announced realisations in 2022
- 2022 year to date announced realisations of $120 milllion1
- Five full or partial sales announced in 2022 include: the remaining assets of Telxius, the announced full sales of Leaseplan and Omega Environmental Technologies, the partial realisation of MHS Global and the sale of an additional unannounced transaction which was signed in June but has not yet closed2
- These five announced full or partial sales are expected to generate a 2.9x gross multiple of capital and an 8% uplift from 31 December 2021 valuations
New Investment Activity
- NBPE is well placed to take advantage of new opportunities
- Continuing to cautiously evaluate new opportunities with a focus on investing in our two key themes, long-term secular growth and / or low cyclicality
Robust liquidity
- $368 million of available liquidity ($68 million cash3, $300 million of undrawn credit line)
- NBPE converted US Dollars equivalent to approximately £32m during May representing ~50% of the 2022 ZDP final capital entitlement which matures in September 2022
Portfolio Valuation
The fair value of NBPE’s portfolio as of 31 May 2022 was based on the following information:
- 17% of the portfolio was valued as of 31 May 2022
- 14% in public securities
- 3% in private direct investments
- 83% of the portfolio was valued as of 31 March 2022
- 82% in private direct investments
- 1% in private funds
Supplementary Information
|Company Name
|Vintage
|Lead Sponsor
|Sector
|Fair Value
|% of FV
|Constellation Automotive
|2019
|TDR Capital
|Business Services
|81.0
|5.5%
|AutoStore (OB.AUTO)
|2019
|THL
|Industrials / Industrial Technology
|58.6
|4.0%
|Action
|2020
|3i
|Consumer / E-commerce
|53.0
|3.6%
|Material Handling Systems
|2017
|THL
|Industrials / Industrial
Technology
|49.5
|3.4%
|Agiliti (NYSE: AGTI)
|2019
|THL
|Healthcare
|48.3
|3.3%
|USI
|2017
|KKR
|Financial Services
|42.0
|2.9%
|Kroll
|2020
|Further Global / Stone Point
|Financial Services
|41.0
|2.8%
|GFL (NYSE: GFL)
|2018
|BC Partners
|Business Services
|34.9
|2.4%
|Excelitas
|2017
|AEA Investors
|Technology / IT
|32.7
|2.2%
|BeyondTrust
|2018
|Francisco Partners
|Technology / IT
|32.2
|2.2%
|Cotiviti
|2018
|Veritas Capital
|Healthcare
|32.1
|2.2%
|Marquee Brands
|2014
|Neuberger Berman
|Consumer / E-commerce
|32.0
|2.2%
|Business Services Company*
|2017
|Not Disclosed
|Business Services
|31.4
|2.1%
|Advisor Group
|2019
|Reverence Capital
|Financial Services
|31.4
|2.1%
|Auctane
|2021
|Thoma Bravo
|Technology / IT
|30.0
|2.0%
|Branded Toy Company*
|2017
|Not Disclosed
|Consumer / E-commerce
|26.5
|1.8%
|Stubhub
|2020
|Neuberger Berman
|Consumer / E-commerce
|26.4
|1.8%
|Engineering
|2016
|NB Renaissance / Bain Capital
|Technology / IT
|24.8
|1.7%
|True Potential
|2022
|Cinven
|Financial Services
|24.5
|1.7%
|Staples
|2017
|Sycamore Partners
|Business Services
|22.1
|1.5%
|Branded Cities Network
|2017
|Shamrock Capital
|Communications / Media
|21.8
|1.5%
|Chemical Guys
|2021
|AEA Investors
|Consumer / E-commerce
|21.1
|1.4%
|Bylight
|2017
|Sagewind Partners
|Technology / IT
|20.4
|1.4%
|Solenis
|2021
|Platinum Equity
|Industrials
|19.8
|1.3%
|Accedian
|2017
|Bridge Growth Partners
|Technology / IT
|18.5
|1.3%
|Telxius
|2017
|KKR
|Communications / Media
|18.2
|1.2%
|Addison Group
|2021
|Trilantic Capital Partners
|Business Services
|18.1
|1.2%
|Petsmart / Chewy (NYSE: CHWY)
|2015
|BC Partners
|Consumer / E-commerce
|17.5
|1.2%
|Peraton
|2021
|Veritas Capital
|Technology / IT
|17.1
|1.2%
|Renaissance Learning
|2018
|Francisco Partners
|Technology / IT
|16.8
|1.1%
|Total Top 30 Investments
|943.8
|64.1%
*Undisclosed company due to confidentiality provisions.
|Geography
|% of Portfolio
|North America
|72%
|Europe
|24%
|Asia / Rest of World
|4%
|Total Portfolio
|100%
|Industry
|% of Portfolio
|Tech, Media & Telecom
|21%
|Consumer / E-commerce
|19%
|Industrials / Industrial Technology
|16%
|Business Services
|14%
|Financial Services
|12%
|Healthcare
|10%
|Other
|7%
|Energy
|1%
|Total Portfolio
|100%
|Vintage Year
|% of Portfolio
|2014 & Earlier
|4%
|2015
|3%
|2016
|7%
|2017
|26%
|2018
|20%
|2019
|17%
|2020
|11%
|2021
|10%
|2022
|2%
|Total Portfolio
|100%
About NB Private Equity Partners Limited
NBPE invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the “Investment Manager”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.
LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77
About Neuberger Berman
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity, real estate and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 25 countries, Neuberger Berman’s diverse team has over 2,500 professionals. For eight consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). In 2020, the PRI named Neuberger Berman a Leader, a designation awarded to fewer than 1% of investment firms for excellence in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. The PRI also awarded Neuberger Berman an A+ in every eligible category for our approach to ESG integration across asset classes. The firm manages $447 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2022. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.
1 $56 million of cash from realisations received through 31 May 2022, of which $17 million was attributable to a sale announced in 2021, but received in 2022. Including the realisation signed in June 2022, NBPE expects total additional cash proceeds of $81 million, which would result in $120 million of total realisations in 2022.
2 Pending realisations are subject to customary closing conditions. No assurances can be given the transactions ultimately close.
3 Includes £31.8m of cash converted to USD at the month-end exchange rate.
