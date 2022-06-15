Stonebranch Opens Technology Hub in Skopje, North Macedonia

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stonebranch, a leading provider of service orchestration and automation solutions, today announced the opening of a new technology hub in Skopje, North Macedonia.

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of this state-of-the-art facility in Skopje,” said Giuseppe Damiani, Stonebranch CEO. “We strategically chose Skopje because of its strong technical talent pool, rich heritage, and proximity to our customers in the region.”

The purpose of the Stonebranch technology hub is to help enterprises modernize operations with a mix of automation technology and managed services. Additionally, the technology hub is home to a development lab, which is focused on the agile, rapid creation of automation solutions.

“Enterprises around the world are focused on modernizing operations as part of digital transformation initiatives,” said Sebastiano Mion, VP of Technology-Enabled Services at Stonebranch. “The technology hub is form-fitted to help forward-thinking organizations navigate from legacy operational infrastructure and tools to modern automated approaches that span hybrid environments, inclusive of the cloud.”

The Stonebranch technology hub officially opens today, June 15, 2022. The occasion will be commemorated with a grand opening ceremony.

About Stonebranch

Stonebranch builds IT orchestration and automation solutions that transform business IT environments from simple IT task automation into sophisticated, real-time business service automation. No matter the degree of automation, the Stonebranch platform is simple, modern, and secure. Using the Stonebranch Universal Automation Platform, enterprises can seamlessly orchestrate workloads and data across technology ecosystems and silos. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with points of contact and support throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia, Stonebranch serves some of the world’s largest financial, manufacturing, healthcare, travel, transportation, energy, and technology institutions.