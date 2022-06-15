Notice Regarding the Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Stock for Restricted Stock Remuneration

TOKYO, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (“IIJ”, the “Company”, TSE Prime Market: 3774) announced that the payment regarding the disposal of treasury stock as the restricted stock remuneration, resolved at the IIJ’s Board of Directors held on May 26, 2022, has been completed as described in the following table. For details, please refer to the “Notice Regarding the Disposal of Treasury Stock for Restricted Stock Remuneration” disclosed on May 26, 2022.



Overview of the Disposal

(1 ) Disposal date June 15, 2022 (2 ) Class and number of shares to be disposed of 35,865 shares of common stock of the Company (3 ) Disposal price 4,685 yen per share (4 ) Total disposal price 168,027,525 yen (5 ) Allottees and number thereof, and number of stocks to be disposed of 8 Directors of the Company (excluding Part-time and Outside Directors)

16,692 shares

15 Executive Officers of the Company 14,291 shares

4 Directors of subsidiary of the Company (excluding Part-time and Outside Directors) 3,058 shares

3 Executive Officers of subsidiary of the Company 1,824 shares

