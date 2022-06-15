Empire Token Celebrates First Anniversary

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empire Token, a unique new concept for empowering the DeFi space through cutting-edge decentralized applications, celebrates its first anniversary on Saturday, June 11, 2022.



In a video published earlier this week, Empire shared some of the feats it has achieved in the past year. Among these are exchange listings, partnerships, and utility development, among others.

According to the video, “Empire Token can be traded across 7 different CEXs (centralized exchanges), with over 20,000 holders and 4 DEXs (decentralized exchanges) to round out the perfect tools that make trading Empire a unique and seamless experience. We have 4 notable partnerships with blockchain projects and solutions. Three utilities serve as the foundation of our Ecosystem: Empire NFT Marketplace, Goosebumps, DeFiGram.io.”

In the video, it can also be noted that on October 24, 2021, Empire Token reached its all-time high of over 170 million dollars in market capitalization, just four months after its launch.

The video also highlighted the first-ever blockchain event that Empire participated in, the World Blockchain Summit 2022. Likewise, it showcased Empire’s achievements thus far in the second quarter of this year.

“On April 15th this year, Empire Token integrated with Solana network, registering yet another milestone. With high throughput, low latency, and scalability for the creation and trading of digital assets on our marketplace. On April 28th, 2022, we announced our upcoming collection of 10,000 ‘Emperors of DeFi’ NFTs. 13 of them are rare pieces representing various cultures,” states in the video.

Empire also talked about the development of its upcoming and core use-case, DeFiGram.io.

“On June 1st, 2022, Defigram.io mobile version rolled in the first development phase, which is focused on building a user-friendly chat system for DeFi projects. The next stage of development will involve the help of even more beta-testers to create the perfect DeFi application.”

DeFiGram.io is a Social-Fi dApp resulting from a lot of hard work, immeasurable dedication, love, and trust in the vision of a world where users can have the freedom of managing their finances. It is an all-in-one application that features community management, a built-in wallet, DEX, portfolio tracker, NFT marketplace, and DApp store.

The app is expected to be released this year, according to Empire’s roadmap. Among the other things included in the roadmap are official Empire NFT collections, NFT Licensing, Ethereum bridging, and Empire’s native payment system.

