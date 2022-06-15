Preliminary financial results for 05 month of 2022

English Lithuanian

In May, “Novaturas” group served 35 thousand customers, and the group’s revenue amounted to EUR 22 million. In total, during January-May, the company served 96 thousand customers, 3 times more than the same period last year. Cumulative January-May turnover reached EUR 67 million and is almost 4 times higher than the corresponding time in 2021.

"Growing revenues and customer flows show a consistent recovery of tourism sector. Despite the increase in fuel price, customers continue to demonstrate the need and desire for quality holidays in foreign resorts and entrust their vacation plans to our specialists”, says Vitalij Rakovski, head of “Novaturas” group.



The increasing numbers of travelers indicate this summer holiday season to be particularly active. This is also influenced by lifted travelling restrictions meant to manage the pandemic in almost all the countries. With travel planning routine returning to its usual, in May the company has launched early booking sales for the winter holiday season in all markets. "The fact that we have been able to offer the entire winter holiday season program is a positive signal for both - our customers and us. For the first time since the pandemic the travelers have the possibility to choose their future vacations from a selection of all possible winter holiday destinations and we can plan the volumes of our operations smoothly”, says V. Rakovski.

About “Novaturas” group



AB “Novaturas” group is the largest tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter package holidays in more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 sightseeing routes. In 2019, the group served more than 293 thousand customers.