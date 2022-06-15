Woman-Owned, Science-Backed Dietary Supplement Brand CoBionic Launches Unusual New Weight Loss Product

Austin, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoBionic, the dietary supplement brand known for its skincare product Indulgence Chocolate Collagen, prepares to launch its new weight loss supplement — which has the potential to change the way people think about weight loss forever.

Many members of the public don’t trust supplement brands, because they feel that their products are overhyped by marketers and usually fail to deliver the promised results.

CoBionic is different, because its team includes doctors, pharmacists, fitness trainers and nutritionists who have a passion for creating quality nutritional supplements. CoBionic’s team of top experts has over 200 years of combined experience in their respective fields.



They combine modern science with ancient herbs and superfoods, and they have a track record of delivering top-tier products. which are primarily focussed on leveraging ancient herbs and superfoods.





CoBionic is also a woman owned business. Rupali Shinde, scientist and mother of 2, discovered during her research that many major health issues can be mitigated by eating healthy. But since processed foods are so prevalent, it’s harder than ever to eat healthy.

Ever since then, she’s viewed supplements as a way to make up for the shortcomings in the typical American’s diet — and she viewed it as her mission to start a company to create high-caliber dietary supplements.

CoBionic’s best-selling product is called Indulgence Chocolate Collagen. Indulgence Chocolate Collagen contains collagen, which our body naturally produces to repair our hair, skin, and nails.

As we get older, our body doesn’t produce as much collagen. That’s one of the main reasons why people show visible signs of aging. But by taking collagen supplements, you can keep your skin, hair, and nails in better shape — delaying the visible aging process.

Over 20,000 people already regularly use Indulgence Chocolate Collagen, and this number grows every day. Many have reported seeing results. As one user says, “I feel that (Indulgence Chocolate Collagen) has improved my skin, hair, and nails. I look forward to drinking it every morning in my coffee!”

Fans of Indulgence Chocolate Collagen also say that it’s delicious — after all, it’s made from chocolate, and who doesn’t love chocolate? And it’s only $59.99 for a month’s supply — or just $2 a day, less than the cost of a cup of coffee.

Readers who are curious can learn about Indulgence Chocolate Collagen here: https://secure.cobionic.com/products/indulgence-chocolate-collagen

Now, after a year long tireless research, CoBionic is launching another product — this time in the world of weight loss.

CoBionic’s team of experts felt it important to focus on weight loss, which has become a problem of such magnitude it's been dubbed an "obesity epidemic". Around half of Americans are unhappy with their weight, with many reporting they struggle to shed unwanted pounds.

The end result of their research is a brand new weight loss product called Peak Burn.

It uses a breakthrough mechanism to stimulate the body's built-in ability to burn off white fat. This ability is used by newborn babies to burn energy (in the form of fat) to keep themselves warm.

Recent research has found ways to reactivate and stimulate this fat-burning function in the adult body, without the use of special diets or exercise.

Activating the good fat to burn the bad fat is not the only capability of Peak Burn, but its herbal blend can help in keeping the lost weight off longer as well.

To encourage customers to personally see how this new approach to weight loss works for them, CoBionic is offering 50% off Peak Burn for a limited time.

If you’d like to learn more about Peak Burn, you can visit CoBionic’s website here: https://secure.cobionic.com/products/peak-burn



Or, if you’d like to browse through CoBionic’s other products (which range from digestion aids to beauty products to immunity boosters to brain sharpeners), you can visit their Collections page here: https://secure.cobionic.com/all-supplements

And of course, CoBionic’s research and development team continues to work tirelessly to develop new dietary supplements. If you’d like to stay up to date with what they’re doing, you can join their email list — to do so, visit their website here.