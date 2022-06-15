Proactive news headlines including Chase Mining Corporation, Polymetals Resources, Calima Energy and Predictive Discovery

Sydney, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Chase Mining Corporation Ltd (ASX:CML) has inked a conditional agreement to acquire Green Critical Minerals Pty Limited (GCM) which holds rights to acquire up to 80% of the graphite rights for the advanced McIntosh Graphite Project, Australia's third-largest ASX-listed graphite project. Click here

Polymetals Resources Ltd (ASX:POL) has kicked off a Phase 3 reverse circulation (RC) drilling program targeting high-priority gold targets at the Alahiné Gold Project in the Siguiri Basin of Guinea, West Africa. Click here

Calima Energy Ltd (ASX:CE1) has spudded the Gemini #9 well in Alberta, Canada, and is on track to take the oil and gas asset to total depth. Click here

Predictive Discovery Ltd (ASX:PDI) is trading higher after its deepest drill hole to date hit gold 630 metres down-dip from the 3.65-million-ounce resource pit shell at the Bankan gold camp in Guinea. Click here

Elementos Ltd (ASX:ELT, OTC:ELTLF) has confirmed major extensions to the Battery Tin-Copper Lode and deeper Foley’s Tungsten Zone at its Cleveland Tin Project in Tasmania. Click here

Meteoric Resources NL (ASX:MEI) has mobilised to begin 2022 field season work at the Palm Springs Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here

Blue Star Helium Ltd (ASX:BNL, OTC:BSNLF) is mobilising its rig and crew to the Enterprise 16-1 helium well in Las Animas County, Colorado, in preparation for the well workover. Click here

Star Minerals Ltd (ASX:SMS) has finished a Stage 2 resource definition drilling program at the Tumblegum South Gold Project, 40 kilometres south of Meekatharra in Western Australia. Click here

Lithium Australia Ltd (ASX:LIT, OTC:LMMFF)’s joint venture (JV) partner Galan Lithium Ltd (ASX:GLN) has discovered 18 key target zones for lithium pegmatite mineralisation at the Greenbushes South Lithium Project in Western Australia, interpreted from airborne radiometric, magnetic and digital Elevation Model DEM survey data. Click here

Infinity Lithium Corporation Ltd (ASX:INF)'s wholly-owned Spanish subsidiary Extremadura New Energies will present a redesigned technical proposal for the San José Lithium Project to the local Spanish authorities following a public request from the Mayor of Cáceres. Click here

Stellar Resources Ltd (ASX:SRZ) has fielded tin results described as “outstanding” from two infill holes at its flagship Heemskirk Tin Project in Tasmania. Click here

Miramar Resources Ltd (ASX:M2R) is looking to raise up to $353,409 before costs to fund accelerated exploration at the Gidji Joint Venture Project. Click here

C29 Metals Ltd (ASX:C29) has exercised its option to acquire the Mayfield Copper-Gold Project in the eastern fold belt of the Proterozoic Mt Isa Inlier of Queensland, gaining exposure to an underexplored and highly prospective tenement. Click here

Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) has the multi-stage hydraulic stimulation underway on the Flames 3-10-1S-3W WXH1 Well, its third well in the SWISH Area of Interest (AOI) in Oklahoma’s world-class Anadarko Basin. Click here

Horizon Minerals Ltd (ASX:HRZ) has restructured and demerged its interest in the Richmond Vanadium Project, a transitional metal asset in northwest Queensland. Click here

