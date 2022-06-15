English Finnish

ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 15 June 2022 AT 10.00 A.M.



CORRECTION TO THE ESEF FILE ATTACHMENT TO THE COMPILATION OF ROBIT CORPORATION'S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2021

Robit Plc published its financial statements for 2021 on February 15, 2022 in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF). The consolidated financial statements published at that time did not include the Board of Directors' report. The revised ESEF attachment is now available at www.robitgroup.com and attached to this release.

ROBIT PLC

Further information:

Arto Halonen, CEO

+358 40 028 0717

arto.halonen@robitgroup.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Key media

www.robitgroup.com

Robit is a strongly internationalized growth company servicing global customers and selling drilling consumables for applications in mining, construction, geotechnical engineering and well drilling. The company’s offering is divided into three product and service ranges: Top Hammer, Down the Hole and Geotechnical. Robit has sales and service points in 8 countries as well as an active sales network in more than 100 countries. Robit’s manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia and the UK. Robit’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Further information is available at www.robitgroup.com .

Attachment