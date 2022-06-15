Insulated Concrete Form Market Size, Share & Forecast 2029 | Industry Analysis by Manufacturers Shares, Revenue and Growth Prospects in 2022

Pune, India, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global insulated concrete form market size is likely to experience dynamic growth in the forthcoming years as a result of rapid innovations and technological advancements, along with speedy globalization. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Insulated Concrete Form Market Size Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Waffle Grid system, Flat Wall System, Post & Beam System) And Regional Forecast 2022-2029 the insulated concrete form market value stood at chemicals in 2019 and will will exhibit toward the end of 2028 Forecast period.

The Report Lists the Main Companies in the Insulated Concrete Form Market

Amvic Inc

Nudura Corporation,

Airlite Plastics Company,

Quad-Lock Building Systems,

Build Block Building Systems LLC.,

Durisol,

SuperForm Products,

Beco Products,

Fox Blocks,

Logix Insulated Concrete Forms Ltd.,

And Others

The chemical industry has undergone tremendous changes over the past decade. Armed with an extensive and diverse range of products, the industry has found prolific success in developing as well as developed economies. Post the economic recession of 2007, this industry has grown at a steady pace. Spreading awareness about environmental issues and evolving consumer preferences are positively impacting this industry. As per the European Chemical Industry Council, the demand and consumption of chemicals in Europe is anticipated to increase. Targeted investments in R&D for developing novel chemical-based products are likely to feed the proliferation of factories and other industrial units. Furthermore, the surging demand for chemicals is a consequence of increasing consumer spending. Employment in this sector is also expanding at a rapid rate, which in turn is expected to generate several growth opportunities. These factors are thus expected to drive the insulated concrete form market in the forthcoming years.

COVID -19 Impact

However, the insulated concrete form market growth is likely to be hindered by the COVID-19 pandemic as lockdowns, social distancing, and trade restrictions have caused massive disturbances in the global supply chain networks. Production operations have slowed down as plants and factories are being forced to function with a reduced workforce. Together, these factors have shrunk the revenues of key players in this insulated concrete form market, which will inevitably hamper investments in the insulated concrete form market. Nonetheless, certain companies will also experience exponential growth owing to the escalating demand for packaged medical and pharmaceutical products, personal protective equipment, and packaged food & beverage items.

Digitization is an emerging trend in the chemical industry, which is driving the insulated concrete form market. Digital tools will help companies to collect and analyse important and relevant data and draw valuable insights, thereby enabling them to make more informed and better quality decisions. Advanced technologies such as machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain, and others are envisaged to disrupt the present governing dynamics of the insulated concrete form market. Increasing urbanization and globalization, especially in emerging economies, is further supporting the expansion of the insulated concrete form market.

Regional Analysis

High product penetration in the North America region owing to consumer awareness regarding the benefits of insulated concrete forms has resulted in their high demand. Early acceptance of ICF products and the rising need for green building solutions are expected to propel industry growth in Europe. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to have the fastest growth on account of increasing penetration of ICF blocks in commercial construction segment. Latin America has a long, rich and sucessful history of construction of concrete dams with more planned for the next few years, which will stimulate the growth of the ICF market. In the Middle East and Africa region, the extreme year-round heat, and well entrenched tradition of concrete construction bode well for the ICF industry growth.

