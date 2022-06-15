Invitation to webinar: Presenting accelerated growth strategy with the objective to deliver strong production growth

Oslo, 15 June 2022



Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is pleased to invite shareholders, investors and analysts to a webinar on 16 June 2022 at 14:00 CEST to present the company’s accelerated growth strategy with the objective to deliver strong production growth.

The company’s CEO Leandro Carbone will provide a brief presentation of the Company’s strategy, followed by a Q&A session. Please follow this link to register for the webinar: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/interoil/20220616_1/

The company’s accelerated growth strategy was outlined in a NewsWeb announcement on 14 June 2022 with the following key elements.

The Company will invest in organic growth by re-opening shut-in wells in its Santa Cruz portfolio, Mata Magallanes Oeste (“MMO”) and La Brea.

Further, the Company has developed a deal pipeline which will allow the Company to consolidate its portfolio in Santa Cruz and establish beachheads for future growth in other prolific basins.

The company has entered into an option agreement to acquire a direct interest in the Bajo Guanaco block, located in the prolific Vaca Muerta shale oil and gas play.





For more information, please follow this link: https://newsweb.oslobors.no/message/564907

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator and license holder of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina with headquarter in Oslo.



