Drone Defense System Market Worth USD 2.4 Billion by 2030 at 28.3% CAGR - Report By Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York,US, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drone Defense System Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Drone Défense System Market Information By System, End-User, Region Forecast 2030”, The report further predicts the market to thrive at a USD 2.4 Billion by 2030 at 28.3% by 2030.

Market Scope:

Drone defense systems are utilized for the detection/ interception of unmanned aircraft. The increase in the cases of security breaches by drones may impose a major challenge to both civilian and military entities. This has caused the rise of the latest market for drone defense systems in recent years. The global market for drone defense systems has registered a major spike in the growth rate in the last few years. The market's growth is mainly credited to the increasing incidences of security breaches by unidentified drones. Furthermore, the rising terrorism and illicit activities across the globe are also likely to catalyze the market's growth over the coming years.

Report Scope:



Report Attribute Details 2030 Market Size 2.4 Billion CAGR 28.3% (2021-2030 ) Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2030 Historical Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By System, End-User, Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Key Market Drivers Rising Incidences of Security Breaches by Unidentified Drones.

Increasing Terrorism and Illicit Activities Across the World.

FAA Mandates for Identification of Drones

Competitive Analysis

The global market for drone defense systems has prominent players such as:

Rohde & Schwarz (Germany)

Rinicom Ltd (U.K.)

Aselsan AS (Turkey)

Rheinmetall AG (Germany)

Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd (U.K.)

Orelia SAS (Peru)

Dedrone, Inc. (U.S.)

Dronelabs LLC (U.S.)

Droneshield (U.S.)

Advanced Protection Systems Sp. Z O.O. (Poland)

Kelvin Hughes Limited (U.K.)

Aaronia AG (Germany)

Leonardo Spa (Italy)

Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd (India)

Precision Hawk (U.S.)

Thales Group (France)

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd (Israel)

Market USP Covered



Market Drivers

The global market for drone defense systems has registered a substantial rise in the growth rate in the last few years. The major aspect causing an upsurge in the market's growth is the rising need to lower or forbid drone security breaches. In the last few years, the market has witnessed a substantial rise in drones for several applications, including monitoring & surveillance, aerial photography, agriculture, and search and rescue operations. Furthermore, the growing number of terrorism and illicit activities worldwide is another crucial aspect boosting the market's growth. In addition, the FAA mandates for the identification of drones are likely to catalyze the market's growth over the coming years.

Market Restraints

On the other hand, the growing privacy, hacking, and security concerns associated with drone defense systems are anticipated to impede the market's growth. Furthermore, the public safety concerns are another parameter likely to restrain the market's growth over the coming years.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted the drone defense system market and is likely to stay in force until the fourth quarter of 2021. The COVID-19 outbreak made governments worldwide deploy banned import–export of nonessential items and strict lockdowns for the majority of the time in 2020. This has caused a major shortage in the availability of important raw materials. Furthermore, several countries across the globe made manufacturing facilities shut down operations partially or completely. The global pandemic's negative effect has caused delays in activities and initiatives related to the development of innovative and reliable drone defense systems globally.

Segment Analysis

The global market for drone defense systems has been divided into several segments based on end-user, system, and region.

Based on the system, the global market for drone defense systems is split into countermeasure systems and identification & detection systems. The MRFR report suggests that the identification & detection systems segment accounted for the largest share in 2019. Considering the low ﬂying speeds at low altitudes and the small size of drones, UAS surveillance is a difficult task. Several systems such as radio frequency (R.F.), sensors, radar, and acoustic can be used for drone identification & detection. On the other hand, the countermeasure systems segment is likely to register a substantially higher growth rate over the forecasted era. Countermeasure systems are utilized to disrupt the operations of the detected drone by catching, jamming, destroying, or spoofing.

The drone defense system market is divided into homeland security, commercial, and military based on end-user. The MRFR analysis suggests that in 2019, the military segment secured the top position in the global drone defense system market. The segment's growth is mainly credited to the growing adoption of drones by terrorists in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. On the other hand, the commercial segment is anticipated to grow substantially over the forecasted era.

Regional Analysis

The drone defense system market is studied across five major regions: Middle East & Africa, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America.

The MRFR analysis states that the North American region will likely lead the global drone defense system market over the forecasted timeframe. The presence of leading market players across the region, such as Precision Hawk, Dronelabs LLC, and Dedrone, Inc., and the high investments made by these players to develop advanced drone defense system solutions are the major aspects causing an upsurge in the regional market's growth.

The European regional market for drone defense systems is likely to witness substantial growth in demand over the coming years. The regional market's growth is attributed to the growing adoption of drones by terrorists across the region.

The drone defense market for the Asia-Pacific region is likely to grow at a rapid pace over the forecasted timeframe. The segment's growth is credited to the growing defense expenditure and increasing terrorist activities in countries such as Australia, Indonesia, and India.

