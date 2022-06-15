FeedbackFruits & Erasmus University of Rotterdam Win Best Paper Award at the EUNIS Congress 2022

AMSTERDAM, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FeedbackFruits' paper "Automated Feedback: an AI-powered tool to scale micro-level feedback for better academic writing" has been selected from a plethora of submissions for Best Paper Award at the EUNIS Congress 2022, one of the most prominent European platforms for sharing knowledge and experiences in the area of digital transformation in higher education. Co-written by Wilco te Winkel, Information Manager at Erasmus University Rotterdam, and Ziwei Huang, Associate Product Manager at FeedbackFruits, the paper explains the foundation and co-creation of the Automated Feedback tool.

The idea for Automated Feedback was sparked in 2018, when Wilco expressed the need for AI in teaching and learning to the FeedbackFruits team. This sparked an ongoing "Edtech DoTank" collaboration between Erasmus University Rotterdam, Rotterdam University of Applied Sciences, and FeedbackFruits to develop the tool. The tool harnesses artificial intelligence to increase the quality of students' written work, as well as stimulate their autonomy and self-motivation.

Wilco te Winkel emphasized the importance of the EUNIS Award. "This award is a great recognition of the great amount of teamwork put into the development of this tool. Automated Feedback is a critical first step in providing students timely, personalized feedback on academic writing at scale. We intend to keep on developing this tool to provide even more meaningful feedback to students all over the world."

Ziwei Huang attributes this achievement to the company's commitment to centering educators in developing pedagogical technology. "We have involved educators at every step of the way in the development of Automated Feedback. It's their passion for improving their students' learning and keen eyes for improvement that made Automated Feedback such a fast-growing and well-loved product."

This achievement has validated FeedbackFruits' mission of transforming higher education via technology collaboration and co-creation.

About FeedbackFruits

FeedbackFruits is an EdTech scale-up based in Amsterdam, whose mission is to co-create pedagogical tools that drive student engagement while increasing teacher productivity. Together with over 100 institutions worldwide including thought leading institutions across 12 European countries, FeedbackFruits is helping faculties create engaging, meaningful learning experiences. For further information, visit feedbackfruits.com.

About Erasmus University Rotterdam and Rotterdam University of Applied Sciences

Erasmus University Rotterdam is a public research university located in Rotterdam, Netherlands, with seven faculties focusing on four areas: Health, Wealth, Governance, and Culture. For more information, visit eur.nl/en.

Rotterdam University of Applied Sciences (RUAS) is a dynamic knowledge institute for higher education, providing practice-focused, well-considered, flexible education that allows all of our students and staff to play an important role in real, innovative projects. For more information, visit rotterdamuas.com.

About the European University Information Systems organization (EUNIS)

EUNIS is a non-profit organization based in Paris that aims to contribute to the development of high-quality information systems in European higher education.

For further information, visit eunis.org.

