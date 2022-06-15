One Day Virtual Management Skills Training Course: August 15, 2022 - Examine the Ways to Overcome Challenges in Communication, Supervision, Inclusion and Accountability

Dublin, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Virtual Management Skills Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This interactive training course will examine the ways to overcome challenges in communication, supervision, inclusion and accountability.

Every manager wants to lead a group of high performing, productive and motivated professionals, who in turn want good working relationships with colleagues, co-workers and managers. But how can this best be achieved when working virtually and online most of the time...?

The programme will be based on recent research and latest best practice on how to lead, direct and interact with your team virtually, including freelance and overseas staff.

Key topics will include:

Communicating effectively for clarity and rapport

Maintaining focus, priorities and production

Managing employees for responsibility and accountability

Task and time management for you and your staff

Maintaining team relationships and motivation

How to spot and improve low morale and mental health

Maximising online collaborative working

Why you should attend

Discuss technology and online skills for remote, virtual and online team working

Learn how to grow, develop, coach and train your team for the online only challenge

Examine proven techniques and new methods to improve staff productivity and output - working from home and remotely

Discuss methods to make your online meetings really work

Create a new vision with focused goals and a clear online communication strategy

Who Should Attend:

This course will be relevant for all team leaders, supervisors and managers. It will also be of interest to HR professionals, project managers and senior policymakers

Key Topics Covered:



Module 1: Lead and manage in a fully online work environment

The reality of online and virtual team working

How to set routines and expectations for online working

Introduction to key technological tools and working patterns

Setting the standards for effective work-life balance

Increasing your focus on empathy, involvement and well-being

Training and developing employees to work more effectively

Practical exercise: How different personality types can work best virtually

Module 2: Building your results using new thinking and behaviours

How to track hours worked, attendance and other basic measures of productivity

Working in different time zones

How to avoid online meeting, chat and email overload

Using simple tools for quick video and visual communications

Effective collaboration on documents and spreadsheets

Practical exercise: How to create a standard daily, weekly, monthly routine

Module 3: Making online meetings really work - part 1

The 5 key differences between live and online meetings

Getting the right equipment and the environment correct

Structuring the various phases of the meeting and agenda setting

Adopting the right tone and structure for online events

How to integrate meeting in person and face to face events

Practical exercise: Using slides, group discussion and managing time in online meetings

Module 4: Making online meetings really work - part 2

How to change the way you speak and present for online communication

The 10 most common errors when hosting an online meetings

Developing your online projection skills for online communication

Using proven techniques to gain interaction between people

Dealing with distracted and multi-tasking attendees

Ways of controlling flow and time in an online meeting

Practical exercise: Encouraging participation from all attendees

Module 5: Building flexibility, skills and improvements

How to flexible work hours and different working patterns

Training and developing employees to work more effectively

Personaliity styles and response to stress, change and the new normal

Implementing and delivering virtual team training

Methods for managing meetings according to different time zones

How to select and recruit the right people for your online team

Practical exercise:How to build a virtual team culture

Module 6: Achieving high levels of productivity

Stress handling techniques for you and your employees

Well-being, staff development, motivation and engagement in a post-covid world

Enhancing team effectiveness during stress

Communicating effectively online for clarity and rapport

Maintaining focus, priorities and production

Managing employees for responsibility and accountability

Task and time management for you and your staff

Maintaining team relationships and motivation

Practical exercise: How to spot and improve low morale and mental health and build resilience

