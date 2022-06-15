New York, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mortuary Equipment Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06285826/?utm_source=GNW

Ltd., Mopec Inc., Barber of Sheffield, C.F. di Ciro Fiocchetti & C. s.n.c., Mortuary Lift Company, Funeralia GmbH, Span Surgical Co., and Thalheimer Kühlung GmbH & Co. KG.



The global mortuary equipment market is expected to grow from $0.88 billion in 2021 to $0.95 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The mortuary equipment market is expected to grow to $1.25 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.0%.



The mortuary equipment market consists of sales of mortuary equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for the preservation, moving, and storage of deceased bodies. Mortuary equipment includes instruments and materials used in morgues and mortuaries to preserve dead bodies until they are transferred to a cemetery or funeral home, as well as cadavers for study and education.



The main types of products in mortuary equipment are refrigerators and freezers, autopsy and dissection tables, cadaver lifts, cadaver trolleys, and others.The refrigerators and freezers are used in morgues and mortuaries for the storage of corpses at lower temperatures for a short or long period and are made of stainless steel.



The applications include manual, and automated and are implemented in various sectors such as hospitals, academic institutions, research organizations, forensic laboratories, and others.



North America was the largest region in the mortuary equipment market in 2020.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in mortuary equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The increasing mortality rates are expected to propel the growth of the mortuary equipment market going forward.The mortality rate, commonly known as the death rate, is a measure of the number of deaths in a certain location or period.



As the death rate rises, so does the demand for mortuary equipment such as body bags, mortuary stretchers, lifting carts, mortuary washing units, and autopsy tables, which are used to preserve and store deceased people also increases. For instance, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report, the 2020 death rate in the United States climbed 15.9% from 2019 to 2020, from 715.2 deaths per 100,000 individuals to 828.7 deaths per 100,000 individuals. Therefore, the increasing mortality rates drive the growth of the mortuary equipment market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the mortuary equipment market.Technological advancements made funeral planning more accessible and more flexible by providing eco-friendly burials, funeral service webcasting, online obituaries, and headstone technology.



Key players are focusing on new technologies to lead the mortuary equipment market.For instance, in September 2020, SEHA, a UAE-based Health Services Company has opened a central mortuary in Al Ain city.



The new central mortuary in Al Ain will enable the use of virtual autopsies via innovative 3D virtual radiology technology. The new facility, which was designed innovatively and is outfitted with cutting-edge technology, enables all services linked to deceased bodies to be finished in one area, with authorizations done electronically.



In April 2020, Alleghany Capital Corporation, a US-based investment holding company acquired Wilbert Funeral Services Inc for an undisclosed amount.Alleghany Capital has acquired the great brand of Wilbert Funeral Services to its family of companies and will work with its licensees and employees to continue building on Wilbert’s long and strong heritage.



Wilbert Funeral Services Inc. is a US-based company that manufactures and distributes burial vaults.



The countries covered in the mortuary equipment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06285826/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________