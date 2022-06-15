New York, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Single-Use Bio Reactors Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06285814/?utm_source=GNW

The global single-use bioreactors market is expected to grow from $3.16 billion in 2021 to $3.75 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.6%. The single-use bioreactors market is expected to reach $7.15 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 17.5%.



The single-use bioreactors market consists of sales of single-use bioreactors by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are specifically designed to be used once as a single-use bioreactor.The single-use bioreactor consists of a bioreactor with a disposable bag instead of a culture vessel.



Single-use bioreactors permit processors to move to the utilization of disposable technologies, including single-use bags, in assembly steps that had been reserved for stainless steel gear.



The main types of single-use bioreactors are stirred-tank SUBs, wave-induced SUBs, bubble-column SUBs, and other types.Stirred tank bioreactor designs that replicate traditionally stirred tank bioreactors have been introduced to the market, gaining more market adoption.



The different types of molecules include vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, stem cells, and recombinant proteins and involve various cell types such as mammalian cells, bacteria, and yeast.The various applications involved are research and development, process development, and bioproduction.



The several end-users include pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations (CRO), academic and research institutes, and contract manufacturing organizations (CMO).



North America was the largest region in the single use bioreactors market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the single-use bioreactors market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rapid adoption of single-use technologies (SUTs) by the industries is expected to propel the growth of the single-use bioreactors market going forward.Single-use technology (SUT) aids biopharmaceutical manufacturers in eliminating the risk of contamination which is the greatest challenge faced by manufacturers of biopharmaceuticals and increases operational efficiency by reducing or eliminating the need for sterilization between batches.



For example, according to the American Pharmaceutical Review, in 2020, single-use bioreactors are used by 71.2% of the industries in process development, and over 55% use single-use sampling systems in clinical or commercial production. Therefore, the rapid adoption of SUTs by the industry is driving the growth of the single-use bioreactor market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the single-use bioreactors market.Innovations in technology and the increasing trend of mobile gaming technology are also encouraging market demand.



Major companies in the market are focusing on launching innovative products for market growth.For instance, In March 2020, Sartorius, a Germany-based biopharmaceutical company launched BIOSTAT STR Generation 3 with BIOBRAIN, making biopharmaceutical development and production faster, simpler, and safer.



This robust industrial platform contains hardware, software, and consumables for single-use process development and commercial biomanufacturing. Biostat STR bioreactors and Flexsafe STR bags have been ranging from 12.5L to 2000L in the working volume. The system has been powered by BIOBRAIN, a new automation platform that gives biologics manufacturers the flexibility to quickly and easily configure the Biostat STR system to meet their precise needs.



In April 2020, Sartorius, a Germany-based pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier acquired the life science businesses of Danaher Corporation for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition of Danaher life sciences Broadens portfolio for the development and production of biotech medicines.



Danaher Corporation is a US-based company that provides single-use bioreactors.



The countries covered in the single-use bioreactors market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





