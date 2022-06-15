The Global Polyisoprene Rubber Market is expected to grow by $ 172.54 mn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period

New York, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polyisoprene Rubber Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284995/?utm_source=GNW

7% during the forecast period. Our report on the polyisoprene rubber market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand from the tire industry, rapid rate of industrialization in emerging economies, and increasing demand from the medical and healthcare sector.

The polyisoprene rubber market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The polyisoprene rubber market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Tire

• Non-tire



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising demand for biomass-derived polyisoprene rubber as one of the prime reasons driving the polyisoprene rubber market growth during the next few years. Also, development of liquid farnesene rubber (LFR) and increasing strategic m and a will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on polyisoprene rubber market covers the following areas:

• Polyisoprene rubber market sizing

• Polyisoprene rubber market forecast

• Polyisoprene rubber market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading polyisoprene rubber market vendors that include Bridgestone Corp., Chemspec Ltd., China Petrochemical Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eni Spa, JSR Corp., Kent Elastomer Products Inc., Kraton Corp., Kuraray Co. Ltd., LANXESS AG, Lotte Corp, Ningbo Jinhai ChenguangChemical Corp., Puyang United Chemical Co. Ltd., Qingdao Tpi New Material Co. Ltd., SIBUR Holding PJSC, Sintez Kauchuk JSC, The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., TotalEnergies SE, Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd., and Zeon Corp. Also, the polyisoprene rubber market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

