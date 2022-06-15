Aerospike Announces Aerospike SQL Powered by Starburst

Delivers Massively Parallel, Complex SQL Queries on Petabyte-Scale Data Stored in Aerospike

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerospike, Inc . , the real-time data platform leader, today announced Aerospike SQL Powered by Starburst . The new solution enables customers to run massively parallel, complex SQL queries on petabyte-scale data stored in the Aerospike Real-time Data Platform . A hardened solution built on top of the popular and low-cost open-source Trino platform, the Aerospike SQL Powered by Starburst solution gives data analysts and data scientists a single point of access to federated data using existing SQL analytic tools such as Tableau, Qlik, Power BI and others.

As companies ingest increasingly larger volumes of data from a growing number of sources, they struggle to develop timely insights in real time. Aerospike SQL Powered by Starburst enables the global population of SQL developers and analysts to dramatically reduce the time to insight on large volumes of real-time data and drive faster decisions for better business outcomes.

“As companies continue their digital transformation journey, they now have the ability to open up more data for multiple enterprise audiences,” said Holger Mueller, vice president and principal analyst of Constellation Research. “Innovators like Aerospike and Starburst are effectively democratizing data for enterprise SQL developers, data architects and BI analysts to achieve fast, efficient SQL queries at an unlimited scale.”

“Today’s modern data-mesh architecture must support a growing amount

of real-time data ingested at the edge and stored at the core,” said Subbu Iyer, CEO of Aerospike. “We are happy to partner with Starburst to bring to market a high-scale, high-performance SQL solution that enables data analysts and data scientists to run massively parallel complex queries on data across Aerospike clusters distributed anywhere.”

“Starburst is the fastest SQL-based MPP query engine, providing a single point of access for better decision making,” said Justin Borgman, co-founder and CEO of Starburst. “We share a common mission with Aerospike to reduce both complexity and cost for data-driven enterprises.”

Aerospike SQL Powered by Starburst also provides both companies with new revenue streams and growth opportunities within their respective customer bases. Further, partners and resellers can now sell two best-of-breed technologies as a single SKU. Key benefits include a reduced complexity for data engineering, streamlined data pipelines and end-to-end support.

Resources

About Aerospike

The Aerospike Real-time Data Platform enables organizations to act instantly across billions of transactions while reducing server footprint by up to 80 percent. The Aerospike multi-cloud platform powers real-time applications with predictable sub-millisecond performance up to petabyte scale with five-nines uptime with globally distributed, strongly consistent data. Applications built on the Aerospike Real-time Data Platform fight fraud, provide recommendations that dramatically increase shopping cart size, enable global digital payments and deliver hyper-personalized user experiences to tens of millions of customers. Customers such as Airtel, Criteo, Experian, Nielsen, PayPal, Snap, Wayfair and Yahoo rely on Aerospike as their data foundation for the future. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, the company also has offices in London, Bangalore and Tel Aviv.

About Starburst

Starburst is the analytics engine for all your data. We provide the fastest, most efficient analytics engine for your data warehouse, data lake or data mesh. We unlock the value of distributed data by making it fast and easy to access, no matter where it lives. Starburst queries data across any database, making it instantly actionable for data-driven organizations. With Starburst, teams can lower the total cost of their infrastructure and analytics investments, prevent vendor lock-in and use the existing tools that work for their business. Trusted by companies like Comcast, FINRA and Condé Nast, Starburst helps companies make better decisions faster on all data.

