ITM to Host Symposium on Actinium-225 Targeted Radionuclide Therapy and to Present Phase III COMPOSE Trial Design at the Theranostics World Congress

Garching / Munich, June 15, 2022 – ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE (ITM) , a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, today announced that it will host an industry-sponsored lunch symposium on Targeted Alpha Therapies for cancer treatment at the 6 th Theranostics World Congress (TWC) , held from June 24 to 26 in Wiesbaden, Germany. In addition, the company will also present a scientific poster on the design of its second phase III clinical trial, COMPOSE, in neuroendocrine tumors and give a talk on radioisotope production and logistics at the TWC.

The symposium titled, “Actinium-225 Targeted Radionuclide Therapy – Current Perspective and Future Outlooks” will take place on June 25, from 11:30 am to 12:55 pm CET. Participants can attend in person or join via live stream, which will be available on the TWC website ahead of the congress. The event will feature expert speakers, Prof. Matthias Eiber, Associate Professor, Clinic and Polyclinic for Nuclear Medicine, Klinikum rechts der Isar, TU Munich, Prof. Katharina Lückerath, Preclinical Theranostics, Clinic for Nuclear Medicine, University Hospital Essen and Neil Quigley, Global Product Manager at ITM.

The COMPOSE trial design poster (#55) will be presented during the coffee and lunch breaks from June 24 – 26, 2022. COMPOSE ( NCT04919226 ) is designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of ITM’s lead candidate, ITM-11 (n.c.a. 177Lu-edotreotide), compared to best standard of care for patients with well-differentiated high grade 2 and grade 3 somatostatin receptor-positive gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors. ITM-11 is a Targeted Radionuclide Therapy consisting of the high-quality beta-emitting radioisotope, no-carrier-added lutetium-177 (n.c.a. 177Lu) combined with the tumor-specific targeting molecule edotreotide.

“The TWC will again bring together international experts in the evolving fields of Theranostics and Radiomolecular Precision Oncology and we are delighted to complement the scientific conference program with our symposium and poster presentation. Depending on tumor type and individual situation, alpha emitters can show huge therapeutic potential, besides highly essential beta emitters, such as our n.c.a. lutetium-177,” said Steffen Schuster, CEO of ITM. “We look forward to providing an overview of the latest developments in the field, contributing to our common goal of improving treatment outcomes for patients living with cancer.”

Targeted Radionuclide Therapy is an innovative method, designed to precisely treat various types of cancer. Primarily medical beta-emitting radioisotopes are used, which, when coupled to a tumor-specific molecule, can destroy malignant cells. In more recent approaches, also medical alpha-emitting radioisotopes, such as actinium-225, have attracted rapidly growing interest in the scientific and medical community due to their ability to irreparably damage cancer cells. Notably, actinium-225 emits powerful, high-energy alpha particles with a short penetration range, which potentially enables highly precise treatment of tumor cells, including hard-to-target micro metastases, with minimal impact to surrounding healthy tissue.

The scientific conference program will be complemented by a talk by Dr. Sebastian Marx, CBO of ITM, on beta-emitting radioisotopes, titled “Lutetium-177: Production, Supply and Logistics – A Global Perspective,” which will be part of the session “Radioisotope Production / Logistics” taking place on Friday, June 24, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm CET.

ITM will also host a commercial exhibition booth (#B03) during the conference to showcase its portfolio of high-quality radioisotopes and laboratory equipment already available to the global precision oncology community.





Actinium-225 Targeted Radionuclide Therapy – Current Perspective and Future Outlooks

Saturday, June 25, from 11:30 am to 12:55 pm CET

An Evaluation of Current and Prospective 225Ac Production Methods

Neil Quigley, Global Product Manager, ITM, Garching / Munich

225Ac-PSMA for the Treatment of Prostate Cancer – Preclinical Experience

Prof. Katharina Lückerath, University Hospital Essen

Current Clinical Experience for 225Ac-PSMA in mCRPC

Prof. Matthias Eiber, Klinikum rechts der Isar, Technical University of Munich



Poster Presentation

Poster-ID: 55 Title: Pivotal phase III COMPOSE trial will compare 177Lu-edotreotide with best standard of care for well-differentiated aggressive grade 2 and grade 3 gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors Category: Theranostics for PCa & NET

About Targeted Radionuclide Therapy

Targeted Radionuclide Therapy is an emerging class of cancer therapeutics, which seeks to deliver radiation directly to the tumor while minimizing radiation exposure to normal tissue. Targeted radiopharmaceuticals are created by linking a therapeutic radioisotope to a targeting molecule (e.g., peptide, antibody, small molecule) that can precisely recognize tumor cells and bind to tumor-specific characteristics, like receptors on the tumor cell surface. As a result, the radioisotope accumulates at the tumor site and decays, releasing a small amount of ionizing radiation, thereby destroying tumor tissue. The highly precise localization enables targeted treatment with minimal impact to healthy surrounding tissue.



ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE

ITM, a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, is dedicated to providing a new generation of radiomolecular precision therapeutics and diagnostics for hard-to-treat tumors. We aim to meet the needs of cancer patients, clinicians and our partners through excellence in development, production and global supply. With improved patient benefit as the driving principle for all we do, ITM advances a broad precision oncology pipeline, including two phase III studies, combining the company’s high-quality radioisotopes with a range of targeting molecules. By leveraging our nearly two decades of pioneering radiopharma expertise, central industry position and established global network, ITM strives to provide patients with more effective targeted treatment to improve clinical outcome and quality of life. www.itm-radiopharma.com



