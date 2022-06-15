The Global Waste Management Market is expected to grow by $ 156.64 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.31% during the forecast period

New York, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Waste Management Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284992/?utm_source=GNW

31% during the forecast period. Our report on the waste management market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by laws in Europe for recycling waste, stringent regulations of governments globally for waste management, and increasing accumulation of composite waste.

The waste management market analysis includes the service type segment and geographic landscape.



The waste management market is segmented as below:

By Service Type

• Landfill

• Open dumping

• Incineration

• Recycling

• Composting and anaerobic digestion



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing demand for renewable cleaning as one of the prime reasons driving the waste management market growth during the next few years. Also, recycling plastic is costlier than producing new plastic and incineration and co-incineration recycling techniques will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on waste management market covers the following areas:

• Waste management market sizing

• Waste management market forecast

• Waste management market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading waste management market vendors that include BERTIN MEDICAL WASTE, Biffa Plc, Clean Harbors Inc., Covanta Holding Corp., Daiseki Co. Ltd., FCC Environment (UK) Ltd., GEPIL, Hasiru Dala Innovations Pvt Ltd., HFCL Ltd., Hitachi Zosen Corp., SAAHAS WASTE MANAGEMENT Pvt Ltd., SUEZ SA, URBASER SA, US Ecology Inc., Valicor Inc., Veolia Environment SA, Waste Connections Inc., Waste Management Inc., and Stericycle Inc. Also, the waste management market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284992/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________