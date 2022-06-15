World Nonwovens Industry Report 2022 with Focus on Belgium, China, Egypt, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Turkey and the USA

Dublin, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The World Nonwovens Industry: Part 2 - 20 Medium Sized Producers, 2022" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Some consolidation has taken place among the 20 medium sized producers since March 2021 while some producers have reorganised their business structure, some have been focusing on expanding their businesses, and others have invested in new lines in a number of countries - including Belgium, China, Egypt, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Turkey and the USA.
In this report, the second in a series of three in which the world's top 40 nonwovens producers are profiled, Karen Bitz provides the latest information and analysis of the investments and strategies of 20 medium sized producers - namely Asahi Kasei, Avgol, Dalian Ruiguang Nonwoven Group, Fibertex Nonwovens, Fibertex Personal Care, Gulsan Holding, Hassan Group, Hollingsworth & Vose, Jacob Holm Industries, Jofo Group, Mitsui Chemicals, Nan Liu Enterprise, PFNonwovens, Sandler, Shalag Nonwovens, Spuntech Industries, Suominen Nonwovens, TWE Group, Union Industries and Zhejiang Kingsafe Nonwovens.
Key Topics Covered:
SUMMARY
INTRODUCTION
- Medium sized companies
- Companies which entered the list of 20 medium sized producers
- Companies which exited the list of 20 medium sized producers
- Companies which remained among the 20 medium sized producers
- Geographical location
1. SUOMINEN NONWOVENS, FINLAND
- Company structure
- Manufacturing facilities
- Products and markets
- Wipes
- Home spa products
- Hygiene and medical products
2. PFNONWOVENS, CZECH REPUBLIC
- Pegas Nonwovens operations
- First Quality Nonwovens operations
3. TWE GROUP, GERMANY
- Company structure
- Products and markets
4. ZHEJIANG KINGSAFE NONWOVENS, CHINA
- Products and markets
5. GULSAN HOLDING, TURKEY
6. HOLLINGSWORTH & VOSE, USA
- Company structure
- High Efficiency and Specialty Filtration
- Energy and Industrial Systems (EIS)
- Engine & Industrial Filtration
7. AVGOL, ISRAEL
- Manufacturing facilities
- Israel
- USA
- China
- Russia
- India
- Products and markets
8. JACOB HOLM INDUSTRIES, SWITZERLAND
- Company development
- Business structure
- Manufacturing facilities
- Products and markets
9. SANDLER, GERMANY
- Manufacturing facilities
- Products and markets
- Product innovation
10. NAN LIU ENTERPRISE, TAIWAN
- Manufacturing facilities
- Products and markets
11. FIBERTEX PERSONAL CARE, DENMARK
- Ownership
- Company structure
- Manufacturing facilities, products and markets
12. DALIAN RUIGUANG NONWOVEN GROUP, CHINA
- Products and markets
- Spunlaced products
- Meltblown products
13. FIBERTEX NONWOVENS, DENMARK
- Ownership and company structure
- Manufacturing facilities
- Brazil
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- France
- South Africa
- Turkey
- USA
14. JOFO GROUP, CHINA
15. SPUNTECH INDUSTRIES, ISRAEL
- Ownership
- Production facilities
- Products and markets
16. UNION INDUSTRIES, ITALY
- Manufacturing facilities
- Products and markets
17. MITSUI CHEMICALS, JAPAN
- Products, markets and manufacturing facilities
18. SHALAG NONWOVENS, ISRAEL
19. ASAHI KASEI, JAPAN
- Products and markets
20. HASSAN GROUP, TURKEY
- Company history
- Company structure
- Environmental policy
- Investments
Companies Mentioned
- Asahi Kasei
- Avgol
- Dalian Ruiguang Nonwoven Group
- Fibertex Nonwovens
- Fibertex Personal Care
- Gulsan Holding
- Hassan Group
- Hollingsworth & Vose
- Jacob Holm Industries
- Jofo Group
- Mitsui Chemicals
- Nan Liu Enterprise
- PFNonwovens
- Sandler
- Shalag Nonwovens
- Spuntech Industries
- Suominen Nonwovens
- TWE Group
- Union Industries
- Zhejiang Kingsafe Nonwovens
