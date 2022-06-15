World Nonwovens Industry Report 2022 with Focus on Belgium, China, Egypt, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Turkey and the USA

Dublin, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The World Nonwovens Industry: Part 2 - 20 Medium Sized Producers, 2022" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Some consolidation has taken place among the 20 medium sized producers since March 2021 while some producers have reorganised their business structure, some have been focusing on expanding their businesses, and others have invested in new lines in a number of countries - including Belgium, China, Egypt, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Turkey and the USA.

In this report, the second in a series of three in which the world's top 40 nonwovens producers are profiled, Karen Bitz provides the latest information and analysis of the investments and strategies of 20 medium sized producers - namely Asahi Kasei, Avgol, Dalian Ruiguang Nonwoven Group, Fibertex Nonwovens, Fibertex Personal Care, Gulsan Holding, Hassan Group, Hollingsworth & Vose, Jacob Holm Industries, Jofo Group, Mitsui Chemicals, Nan Liu Enterprise, PFNonwovens, Sandler, Shalag Nonwovens, Spuntech Industries, Suominen Nonwovens, TWE Group, Union Industries and Zhejiang Kingsafe Nonwovens.



Key Topics Covered:

SUMMARY



INTRODUCTION

Medium sized companies

Companies which entered the list of 20 medium sized producers

Companies which exited the list of 20 medium sized producers

Companies which remained among the 20 medium sized producers

Geographical location

1. SUOMINEN NONWOVENS, FINLAND

Company structure

Manufacturing facilities

Products and markets

Wipes

Home spa products

Hygiene and medical products

2. PFNONWOVENS, CZECH REPUBLIC

Pegas Nonwovens operations

First Quality Nonwovens operations

3. TWE GROUP, GERMANY

Company structure

Products and markets

4. ZHEJIANG KINGSAFE NONWOVENS, CHINA

Products and markets

5. GULSAN HOLDING, TURKEY



6. HOLLINGSWORTH & VOSE, USA

Company structure

High Efficiency and Specialty Filtration

Energy and Industrial Systems (EIS)

Engine & Industrial Filtration

7. AVGOL, ISRAEL

Manufacturing facilities

Israel

USA

China

Russia

India

Products and markets

8. JACOB HOLM INDUSTRIES, SWITZERLAND

Company development

Business structure

Manufacturing facilities

Products and markets

9. SANDLER, GERMANY

Manufacturing facilities

Products and markets

Product innovation

10. NAN LIU ENTERPRISE, TAIWAN

Manufacturing facilities

Products and markets

11. FIBERTEX PERSONAL CARE, DENMARK

Ownership

Company structure

Manufacturing facilities, products and markets

12. DALIAN RUIGUANG NONWOVEN GROUP, CHINA

Products and markets

Spunlaced products

Meltblown products

13. FIBERTEX NONWOVENS, DENMARK

Ownership and company structure

Manufacturing facilities

Brazil

Czech Republic

Denmark

France

South Africa

Turkey

USA

14. JOFO GROUP, CHINA



15. SPUNTECH INDUSTRIES, ISRAEL

Ownership

Production facilities

Products and markets

16. UNION INDUSTRIES, ITALY

Manufacturing facilities

Products and markets

17. MITSUI CHEMICALS, JAPAN

Products, markets and manufacturing facilities

18. SHALAG NONWOVENS, ISRAEL



19. ASAHI KASEI, JAPAN

Products and markets

20. HASSAN GROUP, TURKEY

Company history

Company structure

Environmental policy

Investments

