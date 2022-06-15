The Global Bovine Gelatin Market is expected to grow by $ 876.49 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.67% during the forecast period

New York, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bovine Gelatin Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284989/?utm_source=GNW

67% during the forecast period. Our report on the bovine gelatin market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by strategic initiatives of market vendors, surge in demand for bovine collagen as functional ingredient in the food processing industry, and rising applications in cosmetic and personal care industry.

The bovine gelatin market analysis includes the form factor segment and geographic landscape.



The bovine gelatin market is segmented as below:

By Firm Factor

• Capsules and tablets

• Powder

• Liquid



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the emergence of plant-based gelling agents as one of the prime reasons driving the bovine gelatin market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for organically sourced bovine gelatin and utilization in fortified confectionery and sports nutrition will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on bovine gelatin market covers the following areas:

• Bovine gelatin market sizing

• Bovine gelatin market forecast

• Bovine gelatin market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading bovine gelatin market vendors that include Darling Ingredients Inc., Dr. August Oetker Nahrungsmittel KG, El Nasr Gelatin Co., Gelita AG, Gelnex, Goya Foods Inc., Great Lakes Wellness Co. LLC, iHerb LLC, India Gelatine and Chemicals Ltd., Italgel Srl, Lapi Gelatine Spa, Nitta Gelatin Inc., NOW Health Group Inc., Nutra Food Ingredients, Organika Health Products Inc., SAS Gelatines Weishardt, Sandesara Group of Companies, Tessenderlo Group NV, Trobas Gelatine BV, and Zint LLC. Also, the bovine gelatin market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

