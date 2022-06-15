Global Serious Games Market Report to 2030 - Players Include Breakaway, Designing Digitally and Diginext

Dublin, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Serious Games Market by Gaming Platform, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the serious games market was valued at $5.94 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $32.72 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 18.47%.



Serious game is a game-based initiative that has been designed for purposes such as training and education, which are other than pure entertainment. These kinds of video games are referred as serious, as these are used by industries, including defense, healthcare, education, scientific exploration, governments, and others for training and development of employees.

The characteristics of a good serious game that reinforce the learning objective include story of the game, game mechanics & interactivity, rules of the game, challenges & competition, immersive graphical environment, rewards, and risks & consequences associated with the game. Serious games have gained significant acceptance among consumers & enterprises to train and develop their employees or students with a cost-effective, realistic, accountable method that is realistic and can be applied in the daily activities.

Other advantages of such games include enhanced motivation, flexibility, better engagement, immediate feedback, unique collaborations, enhanced creativity & exploration, and easy interaction. Moreover, it can be used as an attractive & non-intrusive advertising; can be played on mobile, consoles, online, or other platforms; and extend retention of the user & efficient memorization of content.



The growth of the global serious games market is driven by increase in need of better user engagement platforms across enterprises, rise in usage of mobile-based educational games, significant adoption of virtual reality in training & development activities, and improvement in learning outcomes. In addition, inclination of organizations toward interactive advertisements, large-scale digitization, and emergence of social networks are expected to provide the ample growth opportunities for the market. However, lack of awareness about the advantages & usage of serious games and unsuitable game designs hamper the market growth.



The serious games market is segmented on the basis of gaming platform, application, industry vertical and region. Depending on gaming platform, the market is divided into Smartphone, Console, PC, and Others. On the basis of application, the market is classified into simulation and training, research and planning, advertising and marketing, human resources, and others. On the basis of industry vertical, the market is divided into education, healthcare, aerospace and defense, government, retail, media and entertainment, and others. On the basis of region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The market players operating in the serious games market includes BreakAway, Ltd., Designing Digitally, Inc., DIGINEXT, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Virtual Heroes, Inc., Nintendo Co., Ltd., Promotion Software GmbH, Revelian, and Tata Interactive Systems. These major players have adopted various key development strategies such as business expansion, new product launches, and others, which help to drive the growth of the market.



Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the serious games market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate imminent investment pockets

Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided in the report

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry

The quantitative analysis of serious games market for the period 2020-2030 is provided to determine the market potential

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 8: Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qbsugt