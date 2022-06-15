With 5.3% CAGR, Masterbatches Market to Hit USD 16.35 Billion by 2026 | Rise in Demand for Plastic from Pharmaceutical Industry for Packaging will Bolster Growth

Pune, India, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global masterbatches market size is likely to reach USD 16.35 billion by 2026 owing to the rising number of building and construction activities worldwide. Masterbatches are liquid or solid additives used for painting or for imparting various properties to plastics. Coloring masterbatches are utilized for coloring or shading plastic items. It can also be used for conveying properties such as UV Stabilizer, antioxidant, effect, energy, and bio-degradable. A recent report by Fortune Business Insights offers insights into the market and its prime growth.

The global masterbatch market size was valued at USD 10.99 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 16.35 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

List of Masterbatches Market Manufacturers include:

Ampacet Corporation

PolyOne

PLASTIKA KRITIS S.A.

Hubron International

Penn Color Inc.

Clariant

A. Schulman, Inc.

Cabot Corporation

Plastiblends

Tosaf

Other Players

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2018 USD 10.99 Billion Revenue forecast in 2026 USD 16.35 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 5.3% 2019-2026 Base Year 2018 Historic Years 2015 - 2017 Forecast Years 2019- 2026 Segments Covered By End-Use, By Type, By Polymer Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2019 to 2026 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered Ampacet Corporation, PolyOne, PLASTIKA KRITIS S.A, Hubron International, Penn Color Inc, Clariant, A. Schulman, Inc, Cabot Corporation, Plastiblends, Tosaf Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

What is the Scope of the Report?

The report is based on an in-depth analysis of the market and offers a comprehensive ve overview of the same. The report focuses on factors boosting, repelling, challenging, and creating opportunities for the market. It also discusses the table of segmentation of the market based on factors such as type, polymer, end-use, and geography and lists the names of the leading segment with its attributed factors. In addition to this, the report throws light on recent industry developments, current trends, and other interesting insights into the market. It also lists the names of players operating in the market and the major strategies adopted by them to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Market Drivers

Rise in Demand for Plastic from Pharmaceutical Industry for Packaging will Bolster Growth

Various factors are responsible for the global masterbatches market growth. These include the rise in construction activities for all residential, commercial, and industrial purposes, increasing demand for automobiles, especially lightweight vehicles, and the increasing preference for plastic goods worldwide.

On the contrary, factors such as the fluctuating price of raw materials such as titanium dioxide, polymers, and others with a high volatile nature may pose a major challenge to the overall market. Nevertheless, increasing demand for plastic packaging from sectors such as food and beverage and pharmaceuticals are likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Regional Segmentation

Asia Pacific to Continue Dominance with Increasing Consumer Expenditure on Infrastructural Development

In 2018, Asia Pacific emerged dominant in the market with a revenue of USD 3,998.14 Million. This is attributed to the high demand for packaging from key economies such as China, India, and Taiwan. Besides this, the rise in consumer expenditure on power and the increasing demand for plastic goods will also help promote the regional market in the forthcoming years. Furthermore, the rapid growth of packaging, consumer goods, and automotive companies and the rise in agriculture sectors is anticipated to help this region continue dominating the market in the coming years.

On the other side, the market in Europe will witness remarkable growth on account of the rising demand from industries such as automotive, building and construction, and the rising popularity of lightweight vehicles in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Fragmented Nature of Market will Intensify Competition

The global masterbatches market enjoys a fragmented nature of the market owing to the presence of various players both small and medium-sized. Companies are aiming at a large network of distribution and providing a good supply chain with regulatory expertise. Other players are engaging in collaborative efforts such as joint ventures, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, contracts and agreements, and others to gain a competitive edge in the market on the one side and earn attracting revenue on the other.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Global Masterbatch Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, By Type, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type White Black Color Additive Fillers



TOC Continued…!

