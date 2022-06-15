Revoland Enters Listings, Having Raised $10.6M In Seed and Pre-sale Rounds

DUBAI, UAE, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revoland, the first blockchain-based multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game, has raised $10.6 million during the seed and pre-sale rounds.

The title was developed by Chain X Game (CXG): a London-based metaverse game development company focused on bringing forward the next generation of blockchain games. As the team, led by CEO Jimmy Zhao, believes, gaming will fast-track the adoption of Web3 solutions. "With Revoland, we've created a space where players will have full control over their in-game assets, take an active part in the construction of the game ecosystem, promote its development and act as its governors through leveraging REVO, our governance token", Jimmy commented.

Revoland calls on gamers to team up with colleagues, family, and friends to compete with other players for rewards in $LAND, another native token of the platform. The gameplay is a combination of personal skills and teamwork; while the lack of pause function adds a high degree of interactivity. This way, the project creates a truly social gaming experience with a high level of inclusivity, as the game also features a free-to-play version. Those wishing to commit and explore the game deeper can spend their $LAND on Mystery Boxes with characters and upgrades.

As one of its latest pieces of news, Revoland’s native $REVO token will have its IDOs on the GameStarter, EverStart, Bitget and Phemex platforms. The token is also scheduled to be officially listed on major exchanges, among which Huobi Global, MEXC, Pancake Swap and x.plus.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Revolutionland

Telegram: https://t.me/revolandofficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/GtHAQqHy6y

Brand: Revoland

Email: info@revoland.com

Website: https://revoland.com/

SOURCE: Revoland