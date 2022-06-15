Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market Size Worth USD 1.33 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 6.3% CAGR: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global distributed energy resource management system market size was USD 0.36 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 0.42 billion in 2021 to USD 1.33 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 18.0% during the 2021-2028 period. This vital information is presented by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market, 2021-2028.”

Factor such as growing energy demand to support current population growth along with increasing development pace will boost market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, rising smart grid deployment by government bodies and rising deployment of EVs will increase the market footprint





Report Scope & Segmentation:

Market Drivers-



Rising Demand for Renewable Energy to Bolster Market Growth

Factors such as increasing demand for renewable energy have been triggered by external factors such as increasing population and increasing production activities. Additionally, increased digitalization and rising consumerism will boost the distributed energy resource management system market growth during the forecast period. Rising consumer awareness and increasing government activities in the hydro, solar, wind and tidal sector will increase the market footprint.

Highlights of the Report-

The sector of distributed energy resource management system is broken down into a regional and country-level analysis for our readers to get a better grasp on the market. Additionally, the report also provides insights into the market by encompassing the ongoing market trends along with the latest industry developments. The report also covers the factors that are expected to affect the market in a positive/negative manner simultaneously.

COVID-19 Impact

Production Delays & Lockdowns to Hamper Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a drastic effect on every sector worldwide and the sector of distributed energy resource management systems is no different. Severally imposed lockdowns and restrictions on the movement of the general population decreased industrial and commercial output to a new low. As the market is entirely dependent on energy, decreased energy requirements impacted investments opportunities, thereby, limiting the growth of the market.





Regional Segmentation-



Asia Pacific to Hold Largest Market Share due to Rising Power Generation Demand

The region of Asia Pacific will capture the largest distributed energy resource management system market share during the forecast period due to rising investment in renewable energy projects by government bodies and increasing power generation activities.

North America will hold a considerable market share in terms of global contribution owing to rising government investments in renewable projects along with various countries promising net zero emissions by 2050.

Europe will witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to increasing investment in the renewable sector along with rising reliance on renewable energy sources to name a few.





Competitive Landscape

Prominent Players to Launch Novel Players to Dominate Market Share

The market for distributed energy resource management systems compromises various prominent players that provide varying levels of services. Prominent players are developing novel products for capturing a wider consumer base. For example, in December 2020, EnergyHub partnered with EnelX for optimal distributed energy resource management towering 60,000 charging stations across the United States. Increasing usage of renewable energy resources is expected to push the developmental pace of the sector to a new horizon. Like-minded players are joining hands for accelerating product development and increasing market presence.

Industry Developmen

August 2021: Mitsubishi Electric Corporation announced that they planned to acquire Smarter Grid Solutions for expanding the latter’s distributed energy resources customer for effective energy management enterprise software.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

List of Players Operating in the Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market are as follows:

Hitachi ABB (Switzerland)

Siemens (Germany)

General Electric (U.S.)

Engie (France)

Itron (U.S.)

Oracle (U.S.)

Generac (U.S.)

Energy Hub (U.S.)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

AutoGrid Systems (U.S.)

Opus One Solutions (U.S.)

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction (South Korea)

Blue Pillar (U.S.)

Kitu System (U.S.)

Enel (Italy)

Open Access Technology International, Ltd. (U.S.)

Sunverge Energy Inc. (U.S.)

Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market Segmentation:

By Software

Virtual Power Plants

Management & Control

Analytics

By Application

Solar

Energy Storage

Wind

EV Charging Stations

Others

By End-User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial & Utilities

By Geography

North America (By Software, By Application, By End-User, By Country) U.S. Canada

Europe (By Software, By Application, By End-User, By Country) Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (By Software, By Application, By End-User, By Country) China Japan India Australia South Korea Southeast Asia



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America (By Software, By Application, By End-User, By Country) Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

The Middle East & Africa (By Software, By Application, By End-User, By Country) G.C.C. South Africa Egypt Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa







Get your Customized Research Report:

