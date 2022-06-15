Bubblr Founder Takes on New Role as Company Enters Next Stage of Evolution

Founder Steve Morris, appointed Chief Platform Officer to steer Bubblr's platform and data privacy efforts



NEW YORK, NY, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire– Bubblr Inc., (OTC PINK: BBLR), ("Bubblr" or the "Company"), the company making ethically-based Web3 development tools more accessible to programmers, companies and investors via open source, commercial partnerships, and a ventures arm, today announces its Founder, Mr. Stephen Morris, will move from the position of Chief Technology Officer to take on the new role of Chief Platform Officer. In this capacity, he will focus directly on further developing Bubblr's in-house anonymous search patent.

Mr. Morris founded Bubblr as an ethical technology company in 2015, with the objective of protecting user privacy and decentralizing profits online. The Company's mission began as a way to make its privacy-first IP available in an array of products and verticals where anonymous search is foundational to a more secure web experience.

Bubblr's Chief Executive Officer, Rik Willard, said, "Steve’s leadership and achievements as our company founder, his vision and early adoption of the concepts of online privacy and equality, have brought Bubblr to a place where we are poised for real growth. Our pivot to a more open development ecosystem mirrors this spirit, while expanding our vision to create a more comprehensive launchpad for what I call Web.E; the Ethical Web.”

“Our patent continues to be a valuable part of Bubblr’s strategy and Steve will continue his work to unlock Web.Evalue around and through it,” Willard added.

As part of his increased focus on platform development, Mr. Morris will also step down from the Company’s Board of Directors.

Mr. Morris said, “It is the right time for me to step aside and allow the existing board to take the Company forward. Bubblr is no longer a tech startup. It is now a regulated US-listed business that needs to be run by more experienced North American directors. I have complete faith in the existing board to fully realize Bubblr’s potential.”

He added that, “My forte has always been software design and development. Consequently, I am delighted to take on the new role of Chief Platform Officer and stepping down from the board allows me to concentrate all my energies on delivering our open-source platform”.

About Bubblr

Bubblr, Inc. is an ethical technology company focused on mobile-first technology that aims to bring back privacy to users, trust in online content, and sustainability to the digital marketplace. Our mission is to empower developers to join in our commitment to improve the Internet and create a new Ethical Internet Ecosystem (EIE) by leveraging our intellectual property through our open-source platform advanced digital tools that enable the building of fair-forward digital solutions. For more information, visit https://www.bubblr.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the definition of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such as in section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements should not be used to make an investment decision. The words 'estimate', 'possible' and 'seeking' and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date the statement was made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition, and other material risks.

Contact:

Jeff Ramson

PCG Advisory

646-863-6341







