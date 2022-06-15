WarPaint International Beauty Agency Launches On-site Beauty Services in Jacksonville, Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WarPaint International is a new local company providing convenient, on-site hair and makeup services for weddings, events, photoshoots, commercial projects and editorial applications.



Residents in Jacksonville and Northeast Florida can now take advantage of on-site beauty services in their home, office or event venue through WarPaint International - an on-site beauty agency offering professionally managed hair and makeup Artisans.

The beauty agency is largely servicing Jacksonville, Jacksonville Beach and the greater Northeast Florida area. Clients utilizing WPI Beauty's service can expect to meet hairstylists and makeup artists who have been interviewed, technically tested and criminally background checked for the safety of their wedding parties and personal spaces. In addition, each WPI Artisan has acquired the required education and licenses in the state of Florida as well as carrying applicable liability insurance for working on-site in venues and event centers.

"After building a successful on-site beauty agency in other cities, we decided to expand our team's offerings in order to meet the growing demand in Northeast Florida. The need for professional, skilled artists to perform beauty services for weddings, promotional photoshoots, celebrity appearances, and corporate events is ever-growing in the Jacksonville area. WarPaint International is positioned to deliver timely, professional experiences to these clients," said Jessica Mae, Founder of WarPaint International.

The expansion of WarPaint International to Jacksonville offers benefits to both residents and destination travelers in the Northeast Florida area. Local residents can book hair and makeup in their home for family events or nights on the town through the online booking system. Brides-to-be, PR companies, media companies and other clients needing on-site hair and makeup services when traveling to the area can contract professionally managed Artisans for their events with ease. WarPaint International Artisans also work in the local hotel rooms, venue “get-ready” rooms and bridal suites.

WPI Beauty prides itself on its customer response time, it’s level of engagement, it's artisan on-boarding process and its client care. When customers of WarPaint International have inquiries they speak to a family-owned and operated business that has over a decade of experience in multiple cities. WarPaint International Jax is a locally owned and operated business and has established a relationship with Premier Bride Magazine for bridal offerings in Northeast Florida. Premier Bride Magazine is the local authority in wedding day vendors in Jacksonville and St. Augustine Florida.

About WarPaint International Beauty Agency

WarPaint International is a privately owned Beauty Agency providing professionally managed beauty services for the bridal, consumer, editorial, and commercial beauty markets. The company is based in Minneapolis and operates on-site beauty teams in Manhattan New York, Chicago, Jacksonville Florida as well contracting work nationally. WPI Beauty also contracts hair and makeup artists for destination weddings globally.

WarPaint International is the Ultimate Symbol of Luxury and Excellence in Hair & Makeup Artistry.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/da596b80-c887-4b0b-8b3c-a426a0518abd