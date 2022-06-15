SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Morris Kandinov Investigating DESGX, DESAX, DESCX, and DESSX; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National law firm Morris Kandinov is investigating DWS ESG Core Equity Fund. If you are a current owner of shares, contact leo@moka.law.



DWS ESG Core Equity Fund (NASDAQ: DESGX)

Morris Kandinov is investigating DWS ESG Core Equity Fund regarding corporate governance failures, possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to recent transactions and/or events at the company. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Morris Kandinov LLP is a national law firm that specializes in recovering investment losses and protecting stockholder rights. We work on contingency (i.e., you do not pay our fees out-of-pocket), and our attorneys have made substantial recoveries for investors in jurisdictions across the country. The firm would be happy to further discuss these matters, and any legal rights or remedies potentially available to you, at no charge.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:

Leo Kandinov, Partner

leo@moka.law

619-780-3993

550 West B Street, 4th Floor

San Diego, CA 92101

moka.law