InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Black Tusk Resources’ Completed Pulse EM Geophysical Surveying on MoGold Property and Mobilizes for a Second Pulse EM Survey on PG Highway Claims both Located North of Val d'Or, Quebec

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Tusk Resources (CSE:TUSK) (OTCPink:BTKRF) (FSE:0NB) has completed geophysical surveying on its MoGold property located north of Val d'Or, Quebec. Geophysique TMC, through its Canadian offices in Val-d’Or, completed a deep-penetrating Time Domain Electromagnetic survey on the MoGold property and is now mobilizing to undertake a second Pulse EM survey over Black Tusk's PG Highway claims, which should be completed in the next week, where massive pyrite and pyrrhotite have been mapped at surface.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media video which provides additional information about this news and the company. The video is available for viewing on “ InvestmentPitch ” and on “ YouTube ”. If these links are not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter “Black Tusk” in the search box.

Black Tusk's MoGold and PG Highway projects are comprised of adjoining claims covering 2,400 hectares. The company currently holds 100% ownership in 6 separate gold and palladium projects in the Abitibi greenstone belt region of Canada.

Black Tusk's geologic team, headed by Mathieu Piché, conducted reconnaissance level geological surveys with associated rock sampling over the two properties. The surveying was designed to test a four square kilometre area on the MoGold property covering zones targeted through geologic assessment and rock sampling.

The geology along the trend is interpreted to have potential for Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide mineralization. The zone of interest also displays magnetic features derived from the Black Tusk 2021 surveys. TMC Geophysique is currently compiling the EM survey data and expects to soon provide maps and results.

Sixty-nine samples were obtained from the MoGold Property, which returned significant values of copper, silver and zinc. Some elements of interest returned elevated values, including a series of channel samples that returned elevated copper of 921 and 959 ppm in one area of sampling. Samples with elevated copper and/or gold were noted in some cases to contain elevated silver to 0.65 ppm and zinc to 1135 ppm.

The strength of sulphide mineralization and the general geology suggest potential for hosting VMS deposition. Black Tusk is preparing to test the best target areas on the MoGold and PG Highway properties by diamond drilling, which could commence once all of the EM survey results have been mapped and reported by TMC, and the Black Tusk geologic team have evaluated all of the exploration work to date to determine priority locations and drill targets.

The shares are trading at $0.02. For more information, please visit the company’s website, www.blacktuskresources.com , contact Richard Penn, CEO, at 778-384-8923.

Disclaimer

The information in this InvestmentPitch Media Ltd video is for the viewers information only. Black Tusk has paid a fee not exceeding $2,000 in cash to have its current news release produced in video format. The corporate information is based on information that is publicly available. Any information provided by InvestmentPitch Media Ltd., through its media services is not to be construed as a recommendation or suggestion or offer to buy or sell securities but is provided solely as an informational media service. InvestmentPitch Media Ltd makes no warranties or undertakings as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. All due diligence should be done by the viewer or their financial advisor. Investing in securities is speculative and carries risk.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company’s story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.