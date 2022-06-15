Genetron Health Receives CAP Accreditation for its Maryland Laboratory

BEIJING, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetron Holdings Limited (“Genetron Health” or the “Company”, NASDAQ: GTH), a leading precision oncology platform company in China that specializes in offering molecular profiling tests, early cancer screening products and companion diagnostics development, today announced College of American Pathologists (CAP) Accreditation for its laboratory in Maryland, U.S.



CAP Accreditation is designed to help laboratories maintain the accuracy of test results and ensure accurate patient diagnosis, meet required regulatory standards and maintain industry-leading best practices. The Maryland laboratory joins the Company’s main lab in Beijing as its second lab that is both CAP and CLIA accredited. With the accreditation the company strengthens its US arm of drug development services conducting discovery and translational research, clinical trial execution and corresponding companion diagnostics development.

“We are proud to be one of the few select genomic profiling companies to achieve validation of our lab quality and regulatory practices through CAP Accreditation in both China and the US,” said Yun-Fu Hu, Chief Medical Officer of Genetron. “This designation further differentiates our global drug development service offering and positions Genetron to better support the global clinical trials needs of our global and domestic biopharmaceutical partners.”

Genetron Health offers comprehensive drug development services to global biopharmaceutical companies encompassing genomic testing for pre-clinical biomarker evaluation, clinical trial enrollment and execution, companion diagnostics development and registration. Genetron Health has partnered with NeoGenomics, Inc and dMed Biopharmaceutical to support global oncology drug research and development in both China and the U.S. for pharmaceutical companies.

Genetron Holdings Limited (“Genetron Health” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:GTH) is a leading precision oncology platform company in China that specializes in cancer molecular profiling and harnesses advanced technologies in molecular biology and data science to transform cancer treatment. The Company has developed a comprehensive oncology portfolio that covers the entire spectrum of cancer management, addressing needs and challenges from early screening, diagnosis and treatment recommendations, as well as continuous disease monitoring and care. Genetron Health also partners with global biopharmaceutical companies and offers customized services and products. For more information, please visit ir.genetronhealth.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

