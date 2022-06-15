Global Thyristor Market (2022 to 2027) - Analysis by Power Rating, Application and Region

Dublin, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Thyristor Market (2022 Edition) - Analysis By Power Rating, Application, By Region, By Country Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Thyristor Market was valued at USD 5.2 billion in the year 2021 with the APAC region leading the regional market share.

With an increase in population and rapid technological advances in the electronics industry (particularly in consumer electronics and industrial electronics), the rate of power consumption has increased. This consequently necessitates an increase in the construction of power grids. Additionally, the emergence of the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) is providing ample opportunities for market development. In addition, rising government initiatives for HDVC installations are likely to stimulate market demand in the future.



The growing need for power-efficient products is one of the major factors driving the demand for high power electronics products across the industrial sector. Moreover, the use of robotics and computers at smart factories requires voltage above 1000 MW, which is driving the thyristor market. Countries in APAC such as China is focusing on the adoption of HVDC systems for its high population that needs a substantial power supply which is expected to boost the thyristor market.



Increased customer demand for smart devices and innovation in smart manufacturing is driving the market for industrial electronics. As a branch of electronics dealing with power electronic switches, sensors, actuators, meters, intelligent electronic devices (IEDs), automation equipment, semiconductors, nanotechnology, etc., the current emphasis is placed on power conditioning using power semiconductor devices in modernizing industry technology. Such initiatives is expected to boost the growth of thyristor.



Moreover, market players are focusing on continuous development in the thyristor market. For instance, ABB Ltd was the first company to introduce 6" thyristor devices for HVDC applications, and the company has the most comprehensive portfolio of high power thyristors in the global thyristor industry. New thyristor devices are still being developed with the goal of lowering total losses and maximising the device's power rating.



Scope of the Report

The report presents the analysis of Thyristor Market for the historical period of 2017-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2027

The report analyses the Thyristor Market by value (USD Million).

The report analyses the Thyristor Market by By Power Rating (Below 500 MW, 500-999MW, Above 1000 MW).

The report analyses the Thyristor Market by By Application (Industrial Electronics, Consumer Electronics, Communication, Automotive Electronics)

The Global Thyristor Market has been analysed by countries (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, GCC).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the framework of Porter's Five Forces Analysis and Recent Developments. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Power Rating and by Application.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include ABB Ltd., ON Semiconductor Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Siemens AG, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., Analog Devices, Inc., Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., Semikron.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology

2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Global Thyristor Market Product Overview



4. Global Thyristor Market An Analysis

4.1. Assessment of Macro Economic Indicators of Global Thyristor Market

4.2. Assessment of Micro Economic Indicators of Global Thyristor Market

4.3 Global Thyristor Market, Market Size, By Value, 2017-2027

4.4 Global Thyristor Market Growth and Forecast

4.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Thyristor Market



5. Global Thyristor Market Segmental Analysis

5.1 Global Thyristor Market Segmentation, By Product Type

5.2 Competitive Positioning of Thyristor Market By Product Type (2021 & 2027)

6. Global Thyristor Market Segment Analysis

6.1 Global Thyristor Market Segmentation, By Application

6.2 Competitive Positioning of Global Thyristor Market, By Application (2021 & 2027)

6.3 By Industrial Electronics, By value (USD Billion), 2017-2027

6.4 By Consumer Electronics, By Value (USD Billion), 2017-2027

6.5 By Communications, By Value (USD Billion), 2017-2027

6.6 By Automotive Electronics, By Value (USD Billion), 2017-2027



7. Global Thyristor Market Regional Analysis



8. North America Thyristor Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)



9. Europe Thyristor Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)



10. Asia Pacific Thyristor Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)



11. LAMEA Thyristor Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)



12. Global Thyristor Market Dynamics

12.1 Global Thyristor Market Drivers

12.2 Global Thyristor Market Restraints

12.3 Global Thyristor Market Trends



13. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

13.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Thyristor Market - By Power Rating (Year 2027)

13.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Thyristor Market - By Application (Year 2027)

13.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Thyristor Market - By Region (Year 2027)



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Share of global leading companies

14.2 Porter Five Forces Analysis- Global Thyristor Market

14.3 Recent Developments in Global Thyristor Market



15. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

15.1 ABB Ltd.

15.2 ON Semiconductor Corporation

15.3 Infineon Technologies AG

15.4 STMicroelectronics

15.5 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

15.6 Siemens AG

15.7 Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

15.8 Analog Devices, Inc.

15.9 Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

15.10 Semikron



