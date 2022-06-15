Dental Equipment Market Trends, Key Technology Developments and Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints During (2022-2028) | The Insight Partners

New York, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners adds " Dental Equipment Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Product (Therapeutic Dental Equipment {Dental Operatory & Treatment Center Equipment, Dental Handpieces, Dental Light-Curing Equipment, and Others}, General Equipment{CAD/CAM Systems, Electrosurgical Systems, Casting Machines, and Ceramic Furnaces}, Dental Lasers {Soft Tissue Lasers and All-Tissue (Hard/Soft) Lasers}, Diagnostic Systems {Extraoral Imaging Systems and Intraoral Imaging Systems}, and Dental Imaging Software; End User (Hospitals, Dental Academic & Research Institutes, and Others)" research report to the Medical Device category of its store.

Strategic Insights – Dental Equipment Market

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD Value in 2021 Market Size USD Value by 2028 Growth rate Compound Annual Growth Rate During (2022-2028) Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 150 No. of Tables Yes No. of Charts & Figures Yes Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product, End User, and Geography Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Rising Awareness of Dental Hygiene to Drive Demand for Dental Equipment Market:

According to the NCBI report, oral disease is a significant public health concern due to its high prevalence and effects on the individual's quality of life. This is mainly due to etiological factors leading to oral diseases, which are genetic predisposition, developmental problems, poor oral hygiene, and traumatic incidents. Further, the Public Library of Science (PLOS) report states that, in dentistry, digital alternatives for existing work practices are continuously emerging. For example, new technologies are already present in the dental workflow. For records of the clinical and diagnostic technologies, digital intra-oral radiography accounts for 90%, and digital orthopantomograms account for 57.2% and are most often utilized for dental practices.

Moreover, digital 3D radiography (8.4%), digital CAD/CAM systems (8.4%), and intra-oral scanners (12%) further enhance the adoption of dental equipment among the population worldwide. Among these, intra-oral radiographs and intraoral scanners are commonly utilized, with Digital orthopantomogram systems and CAD/CAM systems used weekly and digital 3D radiography utilized monthly. Additionally, in low and middle-income countries, the prevalence of oral diseases continues to increase with growing urbanization and changes in living conditions. This is primarily due to inadequate exposure to fluoride (in the water supply and oral hygiene products such as toothpaste), availability and affordability of food with high sugar content, and poor access to oral healthcare services in the community. Such aforementioned factors are responsible for the increased adoption of dental equipment, ultimately driving the overall market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Insights: Dental Equipment Market

North America positively influence the dental equipment market owing to most impacting factors such as the rising geriatric population, solid medical infrastructure, well-established reimbursement policies for dental care, and competitive market players for dental treatments. For instance, the American Dental Association report states that 85% of the individuals in the United States depend on dental health, considering oral health as an essential aspect of overall care. Such aforementioned factors make North America the most promising region for the dental equipment market and will continue to do so till the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Dental Equipment Market:

COVID-19 has affected economies and industries in various countries owing to stringent lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Also, amid the pandemic has affected the dental equipment market on a large scale. Routine dental care was largely unavailable during the pandemic, as many dental practices were forced to shut down. The continuous operation and long-term survival of many practices are also threatened by the economic and social challenges arising due to care restrictions, practice closures, shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE), and the need to invest in new types of PPE and technology.

Key Recent Developments: Dental Equipment Market:

In May 2021, Dentsply Sirona announced partnership with North American Dental Group (US). North American Dental Group and Dentsply Sirona extended their partnership for technology and clinical solutions.

In April 2020, Planmeca OY Group announced launching of new product namely, "ProScanner 2.0 imaging plate scanner" that is used for fast and dependable intraoral imaging. The new system is durable and supports everyday tasks at a dental clinic. This strategy will expand the company's product portfolio.





The report segments the global Dental Equipment Market as follows:

By Product:

Therapeutic Dental Equipment

Dental Operatory & Treatment Center Equipment

Dental Handpieces

Dental Light-Curing Equipment

Others

General Equipment

CAD/CAM Systems

Electrosurgical Systems

Casting Machines

Ceramic Furnaces

Dental Lasers

Soft Tissue Lasers

All-Tissue (Hard/Soft) Lasers

Diagnostic Systems

Extraoral Imaging Systems

Intraoral Imaging Systems

Dental Imaging Software

By End User:

Hospitals

Dental Academic & Research Institutes

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy UK Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Australia South Korea Japan Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of SAM







Dental Equipment Market - Company Profiles:

3M

Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC

Patterson Companies Inc.

Institut Straumann AG

Young Innovations Inc.

Dentsply Sirona

Henry Schein Inc.

Biolase Inc.

A-dec Inc.

Carestream Health













