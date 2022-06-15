Hestia Insight Relaunches Effort to Assist Asian Companies Gain Access to U.S. Public Markets

Las Vegas, NV, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hestia Insight Inc. (OTCQB: HSTA) (“Hestia Insight” and the “Company”), a Company focused on the development of novel technologies in the healthcare and biotech sectors, and providing sales and marketing guidance and capital markets advisory services to its clients, today announced that it has engaged PK International Inc., a Taiwan corporation, as its exclusive sales and marketing agent to expand the Company’s presence in Asia.



“After the disastrous worldwide impact of COVID-19, we are relaunching our effort to reach Asian companies that are interested in gaining access to the U.S. public markets,” said Edward C. Lee, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and Chairman.

In addition, the Company is employing an M&A strategy and is assembling a highly experienced team, including management-level executives, an independent director, corporate and securities legal counsel, and veteran consultants, to explore and identify potential merger and acquisition candidates. Hestia Insight is specifically interested in companies within the healthcare, wellness, and nutrition industries, inclusive of healthy foods and supplements, health technology, and healthcare.

Mr. Lee explained, “We believe that Hestia Insight can add significant value and experience for established, revenue generating companies with positive cash flow that are seeking to gain access to the U.S. capital markets and grow their operations through M&A.”

About Hestia Insight Inc.

Hestia Insight Inc. (“Hestia Insight” and the “Company”) is focused primarily on the healthcare and biotech sectors through the Company’s two wholly owned operating subsidiaries, Hestia Investments Inc. (“Hestia Investments”), and HSTA Health Inc. (“HSTA Health”). Hestia Investments provides strategic consulting, medical supply sales and marketing support, management, and capital markets advisory services for select micro, small and medium sized companies within the healthcare and biotech sectors. HSTA Health provides healthcare management and patient services and develops new healthcare technologies for neurological and psychiatric disorders. The Company is positioned to make strategic acquisitions of emerging growth companies with unique sciences and technologies.The Company intends to pursue the acquisition and development of healthcare related technologies in the healthcare and biotech sectors through acquisition, licensing, or joint ventures. The Company will also consider a third avenue of investing in certain technologies. The Company entered the healthcare sector to explore emerging healthcare technologies, especially growth companies that own and develop unique sciences and technologies.

