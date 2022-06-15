PRESS RELEASE

15 June 2022

SSG BidCo A/S – condition for call to redeem SSG BidCo’s outstanding bond loan has been satisfied

SSG BidCo A/S (the “Issuer”) announced on 25 May that its senior secured floating rate bonds with initial issue date on 21 October 2019, ISIN SE0013234325 (the “Bonds”) will be redeemed in accordance with Clause 9.3 (Voluntary total redemption (call option)) of the terms and conditions for the Bonds (the “Voluntary Redemption”). The Voluntary Redemption was conditional upon the Issuer receiving satisfactory evidence no later than on 15 June 2022 (the "Record Date") that the Issuer will receive funds to refinance the Bonds in connection with the transfer of all shares in the Issuer to BELFOR Danmark A/S (the “Condition”). The Issuer hereby announces that the Condition has been satisfied and that the Bonds will be redeemed at a price per Bond equal to 103.00 per cent of the nominal amount plus any accrued and unpaid interest to, and including, the redemption date. The redemption date is 22 June 2022 (the “Redemption Date”).

The redemption amount, including accrued and unpaid interest, will on the Redemption Date be paid to each person who is registered as bondholder in the debt register maintained by Euroclear Sweden at end of business on the Record Date, being 15 June 2022. In connection with the Voluntary Redemption, the Bonds will be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm.

Further information

For further questions, please contact: CEO Carsten Fensholdt email Carsten.Fensholdt@ssg.dk.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 15 June 2022 at [●] CET.