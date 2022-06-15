New York, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global X-Ray Detectors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05879142/?utm_source=GNW
Global X-Ray Detectors Market to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2024
X-ray detectors are devices designed for measuring the flux, spectrum, spatial distribution and other properties of X-rays. These detectors are used in a broad range of applications in various fields including medical/dental, industrial, homeland security and veterinary. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for X-Ray Detectors is projected to reach US$3.3 Billion by 2024, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% over the analysis period. United States represents the largest regional market for X-ray Detectors, accounting for an estimated 31.0% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period.
The medical industry accounts for occupies a major share of the global x-ray detectors market. The demand for X-ray detectors in medical applications is exhibiting a vibrant growth due to increasing number of diagnostic and imaging tests performed each year on account of rising burden of chronic diseases and the need for radiological diagnostic testing. The market growth is also facilitated by increasing incident of cancer, trauma and sports injuries along with the resulting need for medical imaging techniques, especially in emerging countries. The market growth is expected to be fueled by availability of advanced detectors with enhanced operational and design efficiencies and adoption of sophisticated manufacturing and digital electronics. The US represents a major regional market, led by ongoing technological advances and increasing adoption of minimally-invasive procedures. The regional market is gaining from digital transformation, product innovations, and increasing focus on healthcare services. In Asia-Pacific region, market growth is facilitated by increasing investments in R&D, government regulations for improving security systems, robust demand for sophisticated security systems capable of detecting hazardous weapons in freight.
The market for Flat panel detectors (FPDs) is forecast to dominate market growth over the analysis period. Representing advanced digital radiography devices, FPDs are designed to convert X-rays into light or electric charge that is read by thin-film transistors (TFTs). Flat panel detectors hold various advantages over their counterpart analog radiography systems, such as portability, superior image quality, durability, lower radiation doses and cost/time savings. The segment is anticipated to benefit from increasing demand for fluoroscopic and interventional imaging techniques for pediatric patients due to their less-invasive nature than surgery.
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
UNITED STATES
X-Ray Detectors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for X-Ray
Detectors by Type - Flat-Panel Detectors (FPDs), Computed
Radiography (CR) Detectors, Line-Scan Detectors and
Charge-Coupled Device (CCD) Detectors - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for X-Ray Detectors by Type -
Flat-Panel Detectors (FPDs), Computed Radiography (CR)
Detectors, Line-Scan Detectors and Charge-Coupled Device (CCD)
Detectors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for X-Ray Detectors by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flat-Panel Detectors
(FPDs), Computed Radiography (CR) Detectors, Line-Scan
Detectors and Charge-Coupled Device (CCD) Detectors for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for X-Ray
Detectors by Application - Medical, Dental, Security,
Industrial and Veterinary - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for X-Ray Detectors by
Application - Medical, Dental, Security, Industrial and
Veterinary Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for X-Ray Detectors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical,
Dental, Security, Industrial and Veterinary for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
X-Ray Detectors by Type - Flat-Panel Detectors (FPDs), Computed
Radiography (CR) Detectors, Line-Scan Detectors and
Charge-Coupled Device (CCD) Detectors - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for X-Ray Detectors by Type -
Flat-Panel Detectors (FPDs), Computed Radiography (CR)
Detectors, Line-Scan Detectors and Charge-Coupled Device (CCD)
Detectors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for X-Ray Detectors by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flat-Panel
Detectors (FPDs), Computed Radiography (CR) Detectors,
Line-Scan Detectors and Charge-Coupled Device (CCD) Detectors
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
X-Ray Detectors by Application - Medical, Dental, Security,
Industrial and Veterinary - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for X-Ray Detectors by
Application - Medical, Dental, Security, Industrial and
Veterinary Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for X-Ray Detectors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical,
Dental, Security, Industrial and Veterinary for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
JAPAN
X-Ray Detectors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 43: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
X-Ray Detectors by Type - Flat-Panel Detectors (FPDs), Computed
Radiography (CR) Detectors, Line-Scan Detectors and
Charge-Coupled Device (CCD) Detectors - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 44: Japan Historic Review for X-Ray Detectors by Type -
Flat-Panel Detectors (FPDs), Computed Radiography (CR)
Detectors, Line-Scan Detectors and Charge-Coupled Device (CCD)
Detectors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for X-Ray Detectors by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flat-Panel Detectors
(FPDs), Computed Radiography (CR) Detectors, Line-Scan
Detectors and Charge-Coupled Device (CCD) Detectors for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
X-Ray Detectors by Application - Medical, Dental, Security,
Industrial and Veterinary - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Japan Historic Review for X-Ray Detectors by
Application - Medical, Dental, Security, Industrial and
Veterinary Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for X-Ray Detectors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical,
Dental, Security, Industrial and Veterinary for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
CHINA
X-Ray Detectors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 49: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
X-Ray Detectors by Type - Flat-Panel Detectors (FPDs), Computed
Radiography (CR) Detectors, Line-Scan Detectors and
Charge-Coupled Device (CCD) Detectors - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 50: China Historic Review for X-Ray Detectors by Type -
Flat-Panel Detectors (FPDs), Computed Radiography (CR)
Detectors, Line-Scan Detectors and Charge-Coupled Device (CCD)
Detectors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for X-Ray Detectors by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flat-Panel Detectors
(FPDs), Computed Radiography (CR) Detectors, Line-Scan
Detectors and Charge-Coupled Device (CCD) Detectors for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
X-Ray Detectors by Application - Medical, Dental, Security,
Industrial and Veterinary - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: China Historic Review for X-Ray Detectors by
Application - Medical, Dental, Security, Industrial and
Veterinary Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for X-Ray Detectors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical,
Dental, Security, Industrial and Veterinary for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
EUROPE
X-Ray Detectors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
X-Ray Detectors by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for X-Ray Detectors by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for X-Ray Detectors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
X-Ray Detectors by Type - Flat-Panel Detectors (FPDs), Computed
Radiography (CR) Detectors, Line-Scan Detectors and
Charge-Coupled Device (CCD) Detectors - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for X-Ray Detectors by Type -
Flat-Panel Detectors (FPDs), Computed Radiography (CR)
Detectors, Line-Scan Detectors and Charge-Coupled Device (CCD)
Detectors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for X-Ray Detectors by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flat-Panel
Detectors (FPDs), Computed Radiography (CR) Detectors,
Line-Scan Detectors and Charge-Coupled Device (CCD) Detectors
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
X-Ray Detectors by Application - Medical, Dental, Security,
Industrial and Veterinary - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Europe Historic Review for X-Ray Detectors by
Application - Medical, Dental, Security, Industrial and
Veterinary Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for X-Ray Detectors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical,
Dental, Security, Industrial and Veterinary for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
FRANCE
X-Ray Detectors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 64: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
X-Ray Detectors by Type - Flat-Panel Detectors (FPDs), Computed
Radiography (CR) Detectors, Line-Scan Detectors and
Charge-Coupled Device (CCD) Detectors - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 65: France Historic Review for X-Ray Detectors by Type -
Flat-Panel Detectors (FPDs), Computed Radiography (CR)
Detectors, Line-Scan Detectors and Charge-Coupled Device (CCD)
Detectors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for X-Ray Detectors by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flat-Panel
Detectors (FPDs), Computed Radiography (CR) Detectors,
Line-Scan Detectors and Charge-Coupled Device (CCD) Detectors
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
X-Ray Detectors by Application - Medical, Dental, Security,
Industrial and Veterinary - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: France Historic Review for X-Ray Detectors by
Application - Medical, Dental, Security, Industrial and
Veterinary Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for X-Ray Detectors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical,
Dental, Security, Industrial and Veterinary for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
GERMANY
X-Ray Detectors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 70: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
X-Ray Detectors by Type - Flat-Panel Detectors (FPDs), Computed
Radiography (CR) Detectors, Line-Scan Detectors and
Charge-Coupled Device (CCD) Detectors - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 71: Germany Historic Review for X-Ray Detectors by Type -
Flat-Panel Detectors (FPDs), Computed Radiography (CR)
Detectors, Line-Scan Detectors and Charge-Coupled Device (CCD)
Detectors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for X-Ray Detectors by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flat-Panel
Detectors (FPDs), Computed Radiography (CR) Detectors,
Line-Scan Detectors and Charge-Coupled Device (CCD) Detectors
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
X-Ray Detectors by Application - Medical, Dental, Security,
Industrial and Veterinary - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Germany Historic Review for X-Ray Detectors by
Application - Medical, Dental, Security, Industrial and
Veterinary Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for X-Ray Detectors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical,
Dental, Security, Industrial and Veterinary for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 76: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
X-Ray Detectors by Type - Flat-Panel Detectors (FPDs), Computed
Radiography (CR) Detectors, Line-Scan Detectors and
Charge-Coupled Device (CCD) Detectors - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 77: Italy Historic Review for X-Ray Detectors by Type -
Flat-Panel Detectors (FPDs), Computed Radiography (CR)
Detectors, Line-Scan Detectors and Charge-Coupled Device (CCD)
Detectors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for X-Ray Detectors by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flat-Panel Detectors
(FPDs), Computed Radiography (CR) Detectors, Line-Scan
Detectors and Charge-Coupled Device (CCD) Detectors for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
X-Ray Detectors by Application - Medical, Dental, Security,
Industrial and Veterinary - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Italy Historic Review for X-Ray Detectors by
Application - Medical, Dental, Security, Industrial and
Veterinary Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for X-Ray Detectors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical,
Dental, Security, Industrial and Veterinary for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
X-Ray Detectors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 82: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for X-Ray
Detectors by Type - Flat-Panel Detectors (FPDs), Computed
Radiography (CR) Detectors, Line-Scan Detectors and
Charge-Coupled Device (CCD) Detectors - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 83: UK Historic Review for X-Ray Detectors by Type -
Flat-Panel Detectors (FPDs), Computed Radiography (CR)
Detectors, Line-Scan Detectors and Charge-Coupled Device (CCD)
Detectors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for X-Ray Detectors by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flat-Panel Detectors
(FPDs), Computed Radiography (CR) Detectors, Line-Scan
Detectors and Charge-Coupled Device (CCD) Detectors for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 85: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for X-Ray
Detectors by Application - Medical, Dental, Security,
Industrial and Veterinary - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: UK Historic Review for X-Ray Detectors by Application -
Medical, Dental, Security, Industrial and Veterinary Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: UK 15-Year Perspective for X-Ray Detectors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical,
Dental, Security, Industrial and Veterinary for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 88: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
X-Ray Detectors by Type - Flat-Panel Detectors (FPDs), Computed
Radiography (CR) Detectors, Line-Scan Detectors and
Charge-Coupled Device (CCD) Detectors - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 89: Spain Historic Review for X-Ray Detectors by Type -
Flat-Panel Detectors (FPDs), Computed Radiography (CR)
Detectors, Line-Scan Detectors and Charge-Coupled Device (CCD)
Detectors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for X-Ray Detectors by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flat-Panel Detectors
(FPDs), Computed Radiography (CR) Detectors, Line-Scan
Detectors and Charge-Coupled Device (CCD) Detectors for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 91: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
X-Ray Detectors by Application - Medical, Dental, Security,
Industrial and Veterinary - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Spain Historic Review for X-Ray Detectors by
Application - Medical, Dental, Security, Industrial and
Veterinary Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Spain 15-Year Perspective for X-Ray Detectors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical,
Dental, Security, Industrial and Veterinary for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 94: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
X-Ray Detectors by Type - Flat-Panel Detectors (FPDs), Computed
Radiography (CR) Detectors, Line-Scan Detectors and
Charge-Coupled Device (CCD) Detectors - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 95: Russia Historic Review for X-Ray Detectors by Type -
Flat-Panel Detectors (FPDs), Computed Radiography (CR)
Detectors, Line-Scan Detectors and Charge-Coupled Device (CCD)
Detectors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Russia 15-Year Perspective for X-Ray Detectors by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flat-Panel
Detectors (FPDs), Computed Radiography (CR) Detectors,
Line-Scan Detectors and Charge-Coupled Device (CCD) Detectors
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 97: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
X-Ray Detectors by Application - Medical, Dental, Security,
Industrial and Veterinary - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Russia Historic Review for X-Ray Detectors by
Application - Medical, Dental, Security, Industrial and
Veterinary Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Russia 15-Year Perspective for X-Ray Detectors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical,
Dental, Security, Industrial and Veterinary for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 100: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for X-Ray Detectors by Type - Flat-Panel Detectors
(FPDs), Computed Radiography (CR) Detectors, Line-Scan
Detectors and Charge-Coupled Device (CCD) Detectors -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for X-Ray Detectors
by Type - Flat-Panel Detectors (FPDs), Computed Radiography
(CR) Detectors, Line-Scan Detectors and Charge-Coupled Device
(CCD) Detectors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for X-Ray
Detectors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Flat-Panel Detectors (FPDs), Computed Radiography (CR)
Detectors, Line-Scan Detectors and Charge-Coupled Device (CCD)
Detectors for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 103: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for X-Ray Detectors by Application - Medical, Dental,
Security, Industrial and Veterinary - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 104: Rest of Europe Historic Review for X-Ray Detectors
by Application - Medical, Dental, Security, Industrial and
Veterinary Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for X-Ray
Detectors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Medical, Dental, Security, Industrial and Veterinary for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
