New York, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global X-Ray Detectors Industry"

Global X-Ray Detectors Market to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2024



X-ray detectors are devices designed for measuring the flux, spectrum, spatial distribution and other properties of X-rays. These detectors are used in a broad range of applications in various fields including medical/dental, industrial, homeland security and veterinary. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for X-Ray Detectors is projected to reach US$3.3 Billion by 2024, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% over the analysis period. United States represents the largest regional market for X-ray Detectors, accounting for an estimated 31.0% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period.



The medical industry accounts for occupies a major share of the global x-ray detectors market. The demand for X-ray detectors in medical applications is exhibiting a vibrant growth due to increasing number of diagnostic and imaging tests performed each year on account of rising burden of chronic diseases and the need for radiological diagnostic testing. The market growth is also facilitated by increasing incident of cancer, trauma and sports injuries along with the resulting need for medical imaging techniques, especially in emerging countries. The market growth is expected to be fueled by availability of advanced detectors with enhanced operational and design efficiencies and adoption of sophisticated manufacturing and digital electronics. The US represents a major regional market, led by ongoing technological advances and increasing adoption of minimally-invasive procedures. The regional market is gaining from digital transformation, product innovations, and increasing focus on healthcare services. In Asia-Pacific region, market growth is facilitated by increasing investments in R&D, government regulations for improving security systems, robust demand for sophisticated security systems capable of detecting hazardous weapons in freight.



The market for Flat panel detectors (FPDs) is forecast to dominate market growth over the analysis period. Representing advanced digital radiography devices, FPDs are designed to convert X-rays into light or electric charge that is read by thin-film transistors (TFTs). Flat panel detectors hold various advantages over their counterpart analog radiography systems, such as portability, superior image quality, durability, lower radiation doses and cost/time savings. The segment is anticipated to benefit from increasing demand for fluoroscopic and interventional imaging techniques for pediatric patients due to their less-invasive nature than surgery.

Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Analogic Corporation

Canon, Inc.

Carestream Health, Inc.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Konica Minolta Inc.

Rayence

Teledyne DALSA

Thales Group

Varex Imaging Corporation

Vieworks Co., Ltd.

YXLON International GmbH







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05879142/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

X-Ray Detectors: A Prelude

Medical Applications Dominate the x-Ray Detectors Market

Flat Panel Detectors Represent the Largest Type of X-Ray Detectors

The US Dominates the X-Ray Detectors Market, Asia-Pacific to

Register Faster Growth

X-Ray Detectors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium)

Analogic Corporation (US)

Canon, Inc. (Japan)

Carestream Health, Inc. (US)

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan)

Konica Minolta Inc. (Japan)

Rayence (South Korea)

Teledyne DALSA (Canada)

Thales Group (France)

Varex Imaging Corporation (US)

Vieworks Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

YXLON International GmbH (Germany)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rapidly Growing Geriatric Population Catalyze Growth

Global Population of 65+ Individuals (In 000s) by Region for

the Years 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2050

Digital Imaging - The Key Demand Driver for the X-Ray Detectors

Market

Digital Imaging Installations Gain Momentum Worldwide

DR Procedural Volume on the Rise

Table 1: World Percentage Breakdown of Digital Radiography

Procedure Volume by Geographic Region/ Country: 2011, 2018,

and 2024

FDA Approval of DR Systems Supports Market Expansion

DR Technology Gains Ground in Point-of-Care Setting

Government Support Aids Growth of DR Systems

Technology Innovations in Digital Imaging Spur Market Growth

Focus on Better Battery Life and Durability

Wireless and Retrofit Flat Panel Detectors Drive Gains

Wireless X-ray Detectors Increase in Popularity

Select Mobile Digital Radiography Models from Vendors

Industry Witnesses Rise in Development of Improved Detector

Technologies

Technological Innovations in the X-ray Detectors Market

High Sensitivity Hybrid Direct, Broadband X-Ray Detector for

Soft and Hard X-Rays

Teledyne DALSA Unveils CMOS X-Ray Detectors

Lead Halide Perovskites to Allow Highly Sensitive X-Ray

Detectors for Mammography

Researchers Adapt Grating-Based X-Ray Phase-Contrast Imaging

for Higher Resolution

Researchers Explore Photonic Technologies for Next Milestone in

X-Ray Imaging

Time-Of-Flight Range Imaging

Optical Spectroscopy

Triboluminescence

Direct Photon Detection

Optical Phase Contrast Imaging

Perovskite QDs Allow Flexible Soft X-Ray Detectors with High

Sensitivity

GaAs-based X-ray Detectors with Superior Absorption Rates

Hybrid Photon Counting Detectors for Enhanced X-Ray Detection

An Insight into Application Markets for X-ray Detectors

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Propels the Demand for

Medical Imaging

Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2018 and 2030

Rising Incidence of Breast Cancer and Rising Demand for

Mammography Procedures Bodes Well for Market Growth

Incidence of Breast Cancer Worldwide by Region: 2018

X-Ray Imaging Increases Penetration in Dental Imaging

Rise in Orthopedic Procedures to Propel the Need for X-rays

Airports as Conduits for Terrorism Throws the Spotlight On the

Ever-Present Importance of Airport Security

Projected Growth in Commercial Air Passenger Traffic & the

Parallel Increase in the Need for Security Reforms Bodes Well

for Airport Security Equipment: World Air Passenger Traffic

(In Billion) for the Years 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2018 and

2034

Recent Rise in Suicide Bombing, Gun Attacks & Drugs Smuggling

Drive Demand for X-Ray Detectors



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05879142/?utm_source=GNW



