Global Transfer Switches Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2024



A transfer switch is an electrical device designed to switch the load between power sources. The power source can be a utility power source or generator power source. A quick transition between these power sources, using a transfer switch, allows for uninterrupted supply of power in the event of power loss. As a cost-effective and easy method for transferring power supply from the grid to generator and vice versa, transfer switch simplifies the switching process and provides higher safety level compared to the other methods of plug-in-and-go. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Transfer Switches is projected to reach US$1.7 Billion by 2024, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% over the analysis period. The United States represents the largest regional market for Transfer Switches, accounting for an estimated 24.8% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$416 Million by the close of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period.



Growth in the global market is set to be spurred by regulations and guidelines for buildings and electrical networks. At the global level, the growing trend of smart grid technology adoption and increasing demand for uninterrupted power would provide strong opportunities for market growth. The switches have been experiencing significant growth from the industrial segment mainly because of the increase in investments in large scale integration of renewable capacity recently. Another growth promoting factor for the market for transfer switches would be the growing need for a safe and reliable working environment across many industries. Governments are also implementing more stringent rules for operational safety in industrial environments. Transfer switches which ensure uninterrupted supply of power would make operating environments safer for employees and therefore would be deployed increasingly to adhere to the governmental regulations. Demand for transfer switches in Asia-Pacific region is influenced by the urgent need to improve power distribution infrastructure at grid level as well as in industrial and commercial environments. Energy consumption has emerged as a prime focus area for industrial entities in the US and other developed nations, against the backdrop of rising governmental initiatives to minimize carbon emissions from various sources including factories and plants. Such governmental programs have wielded huge impact on energy management in industrial enterprises across the board, while generating substantial opportunities for transfer switches.

Select Competitors (Total 50 Featured) -

ABB Ltd.

ASCO Power Technologies

Briggs & Stratton Corporation

Cummins, Inc.

Eaton Corporation Inc.

GE Power

Generac Power Systems, Inc.

Kohler Power Systems

Regal Beloit Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Socomec, Inc.

Vertiv Group Corporation







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Transfer Switches - A Prelude

Classification of Transfer Switches Based on Switch Type

Classification of Transfer Switches Based on Transition Mode

Classification of Transfer Switches Based on Ampere Rating

Major Application Areas for Transfer Switches

Transfer Switches: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Automatic Transfer Switch (ATS): Largest and Fastest Growing

Product Type

Manual Transfer Switches Remain in Contention

Exhibiting Fastest Growth, Developing Regions Set to Emerge as

Dominant Consumers

World Transfer Switches Market by Region (2019 & 2025):

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing

Regions

World Transfer Switches Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by %

CAGR (Revenues) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan

Economic Scenario and Its Impact on Transfer Switches Market

Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/

Region for the Years 2018 through 2021

Industrial Sector: Major Consumer

Top 10 Countries in Terms of Manufacturing Output: 2018

COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

Transfer Switches: A Fragmented Marketplace

Transfer Switches - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

RECENT MARKET ACTIVITY

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

Briggs & Stratton Corporation (USA)

Cummins, Inc. (USA)

Eaton Corporation Inc. (USA)

Generac Power Systems, Inc. (USA)

GE Power (USA)

Kohler Power Systems (USA)

Regal Beloit Corporation (USA)

Schneider Electric SE (France)

ASCO Power Technologies (USA)

Socomec, Inc. (USA)

Vertiv Group Corporation (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for Continuous Power Supply Worldwide Fuels

Demand for Transfer Switches

Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020,

2025, 2030 & 2035

Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth

Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040

Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region:

(1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India, Russia,

Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World

Rising Investments on Smart Grids Accelerates Market Adoption

Global Spending on Smart Grid Infrastructure (in US$ Billion)

for the Years 2019, 2021, and 2023

Novel Opportunities Identified in Renewable Energy Sector

Global Solar Power Market: Solar PV Capacity (in GW) and PV

Generation (in TWh) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Global Wind Power Market: Cumulated Installed Capacity (in GW)

for the Years 2012 through 2018

Rising Number of Weather-related Power Outages Drive Demand

Cost of Load Failures Due to Power Disruptions/Outages in US$

Per Hour by Select Commercial Activity

Value Lost Due to Electrical Outages as a % of Sales of

Affected Firms

Urban Sprawl Aids Market Expansion

World Urban Population in Millions: 2000-2050

Growth in the Construction Industry to Drive the Market for

Transfer Switches

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of

Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 2000, 2020 &

2050

Projected Increase in Construction Investments Favors Market:

World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years

2017, 2019 & 2022

Construction Industry Worldwide: Percentage CAGR of

Construction Output by Region for the Period 2013-2017 and

2018-2023

Healthy Construction Project Pipeline Value to Build Megacities

Drives Importance of Transfer Switches: Global Value of

Megacity Construction Projects (US$ Billion) in 2019

Steady Momentum in World Mining Industry Favors Market Growth

World Mining Industry by Material Category: A Snapshot

Leading Mining Nations in the World (2018): Percentage

Breakdown of Volume Production for Australia, China, Russia,

USA, and Others

Transfer Switches Seek to Solidify Role in Data Center

Electrical Infrastructure

Global Data Center IP Traffic in Zettabytes for the Years 2016,

2018, 2020, and 2022

Data Center New Floor Space Capacity Additions (in ?000 Sq. ft.)

Worldwide for the Years 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019

A Review of Select New and Upcoming Mega Data Center Projects

Transfer Switches Gain Relevance in Airport Electrical

Infrastructure

Robust Opportunities for Transfer Switch in Portable Generator

Applications

Disaster Response Sector Relies on Power Generators for

Ensuring Power Supply during Outages

Standby System Requirements Widen Use Case of Transfer Switches

Transfer Switches in Oil & Gas Industry: Essential to Prevent

Downtime

Lack of Power Infrastructure in Developing Regions Drives the

Demand for Transfer Switches

Aging Infrastructure in Developed Economies Spur Demand

Technology Innovations & Developments Continue to Widen

Addressable Market



