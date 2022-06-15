New York, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Postal Automation Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05879128/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year
Global Postal Automation Systems Market to Reach $952.8 Million by 2024
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Postal Automation Systems is projected to reach US$952.8 Billion by 2024, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% over the analysis period. The United States represents the largest regional market for Postal Automation Systems, accounting for an estimated 37.8% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$381.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period.
The market is mainly propelled by the pressing need for automated sorting and faster delivery of packages. Increasing automation is driving companies across various industries to embrace advanced sortation systems for reduce labor cost, minimize errors and improve efficiency. Growing interest in advanced postal automation systems among major technology developers and vendors is benefitting the market. Postal operators are anticipated to invest in these systems to ensure high accuracy and speed of parcel delivery. Continuously increasing volume of packages and parcels, most notably owing to growing popularity of online shopping, is likely to create the demand for reliable and efficient solutions to sort parcels and deliver them on time. In addition, the evolution of conventional postal operations into connected, efficient and smart operations through integration of the Industry 4.0 practices is bound to provide tremendous growth opportunities. In the coming years, parcel sortation systems are slated to find acceptance across a broad spectrum of industries including automotive, electronics, retail, pharmaceuticals and food & beverage. On the other hand, high capital and maintenance costs along with concerns regarding contribution of automation in rising unemployment are likely to inhibit the market growth. However, technological advancements and rising automation are slated to benefit the market in both developing and developed regions.
The increasing popularity of online shopping is also favoring the market growth. The increasing use of the channel for shopping has also pushed up the number of parcels and packages that need to be handled and delivered reliably. The trend has played a vital role in bolstering the adoption of postal automation systems. On the flip side, high capital investment and the shrinking letter market continue to limit overall expansion of the postal automation system market. One of the major challenges for market participants is to design advanced systems in the era of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). In addition, technical issues associated with these systems may hamper whole operations. Technical issues associated with sensing elements in these systems could halt the operation, while software issues may affect the functioning and delay the sorting process. These concerns require companies to come up with more efficient systems capable of living up to postal operators` expectations and help them deliver faster, reliable services.
Select Competitors (Total 50 Featured) -
- Accenture Plc
- Ammeraal Beltech Holding BV
- BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG
- Escher Group
- Falcon Autotech Private Limited
- Fives Group
- Leonardo S.p.A.
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- National Presort, Inc.
- NEC Corporation
- Pitney Bowes Inc.
- Siemens Logistics GmbH
- SOLYSTIC SAS
- Toshiba Corporation
- Vanderlande Industries B.V.
- Zebra Technologies Corp.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05879128/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Postal Automation Systems - A Prelude
Market Outlook
Hardware Component to Register Significant Growth
Parcel Sorters Hold Dominant Share by Technology
Governmental Postal Emerges as the Major Application Segment
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
A Note on Changing Dynamics of Postal & Delivery Services
Worldwide
RECENT MARKET ACTIVITY
Postal Automation Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
50 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Accenture Plc (Ireland)
Ammeraal Beltech Holding BV (USA)
BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
Escher Group (Ireland)
Falcon Autotech Private Limited (India)
Fives Group (France)
Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy)
Lockheed Martin Corporation (USA)
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)
National Presort, Inc. (USA)
NEC Corporation (Japan)
Pitney Bowes Inc. (USA)
Siemens Logistics GmbH (Germany)
SOLYSTIC SAS (France)
Toshiba Corporation (Japan)
Vanderlande Industries B.V. (The Netherlands)
Zebra Technologies Corp. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Inherent Issues of Traditional Postal Systems and Need to
Reinvent Postal Services Drives Trend towards Digitization and
Automation
Market Poised to Benefit from the Shift towards Smart and
Connected Automated Postal Operations
The Crucial Role of AI and Other Advanced Technologies in
Enhancing Operations of Postal and Mail Delivery Service
Providers
AI to Enhance Processing of Parcel Data at the USPS
Focus on Automated Sorting & Delivery Processes to Spur Market
Growth
Emergence of Internet of Postal Things (IoPT) Presents
Significant Potential for Growth
Postal Services Poised to Benefit from Mobile Robots
Rapid Growth of E-Commerce Industry Fuels Demand for Parcel
Automation Systems
Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017,
2019, 2021 and 2023
Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for the Period
2017-2023
Leading Retail E-Commerce Countries Worldwide: Ranked by Sales
in $ Billion for 2019
Rising Labor Costs Drive Market Growth
Growing Volumes of Parcels and Packages and Need for Faster
Delivery Drive Need for Automated Parcel Systems
Global Parcel Shipping Volumes in Billions for the Years 2018,
2020, 2022 and 2024
Parcel Shipping Volumes Worldwide in Billion Parcels for Select
Countries: 2018
Innovations in Post and Parcel Automation Systems Spur Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hardware by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Hardware by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Software by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Parcel Sorters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Parcel Sorters by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Parcel Sorters by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flat
Sorters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Flat Sorters by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Flat Sorters by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Letter Sorters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Letter Sorters by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Letter Sorters by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Culler Facer Cancellers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Culler Facer Cancellers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Culler Facer Cancellers
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mixed Mail Sorters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Mixed Mail Sorters by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Mixed Mail Sorters by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Government Postal by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Government Postal by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Government Postal by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Courier, Express, & Parcel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Courier, Express, & Parcel
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Courier, Express, &
Parcel by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Postal Automation Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Postal Automation Systems
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Postal Automation
Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Postal Automation Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
Market Overview
US Postal Service Mail Volumes in Billion Units for 2004-2019
United States Postal Service: Share Breakdown of Mail Volume by
Service Category for the Years 2010, 2014 and 2018
Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Postal
Automation Systems by Component - Hardware, Software and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Postal Automation Systems by
Component - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Postal Automation Systems
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Postal
Automation Systems by Technology - Parcel Sorters, Flat
Sorters, Letter Sorters, Culler Facer Cancellers, Mixed Mail
Sorters and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Postal Automation Systems by
Technology - Parcel Sorters, Flat Sorters, Letter Sorters,
Culler Facer Cancellers, Mixed Mail Sorters and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Postal Automation Systems
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Parcel
Sorters, Flat Sorters, Letter Sorters, Culler Facer Cancellers,
Mixed Mail Sorters and Other Technologies for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 43: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Postal
Automation Systems by Application - Government Postal and
Courier, Express, & Parcel - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 44: USA Historic Review for Postal Automation Systems by
Application - Government Postal and Courier, Express, & Parcel
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Postal Automation Systems
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Government Postal and Courier, Express, & Parcel for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 46: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Postal Automation Systems by Component - Hardware, Software and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Postal Automation Systems
by Component - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Postal Automation
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Postal Automation Systems by Technology - Parcel Sorters, Flat
Sorters, Letter Sorters, Culler Facer Cancellers, Mixed Mail
Sorters and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Postal Automation Systems
by Technology - Parcel Sorters, Flat Sorters, Letter Sorters,
Culler Facer Cancellers, Mixed Mail Sorters and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Postal Automation
Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Parcel Sorters, Flat Sorters, Letter Sorters, Culler Facer
Cancellers, Mixed Mail Sorters and Other Technologies for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Postal Automation Systems by Application - Government Postal
and Courier, Express, & Parcel - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Postal Automation Systems
by Application - Government Postal and Courier, Express, &
Parcel Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Postal Automation
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Government Postal and Courier, Express, & Parcel for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Postal Automation Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 55: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Postal Automation Systems by Component - Hardware, Software and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Postal Automation Systems
by Component - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Postal Automation
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Postal Automation Systems by Technology - Parcel Sorters, Flat
Sorters, Letter Sorters, Culler Facer Cancellers, Mixed Mail
Sorters and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Postal Automation Systems
by Technology - Parcel Sorters, Flat Sorters, Letter Sorters,
Culler Facer Cancellers, Mixed Mail Sorters and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Postal Automation
Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Parcel Sorters, Flat Sorters, Letter Sorters, Culler Facer
Cancellers, Mixed Mail Sorters and Other Technologies for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Postal Automation Systems by Application - Government Postal
and Courier, Express, & Parcel - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Postal Automation Systems
by Application - Government Postal and Courier, Express, &
Parcel Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Postal Automation
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Government Postal and Courier, Express, & Parcel for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Postal Automation Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 64: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Postal Automation Systems by Component - Hardware, Software and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: China Historic Review for Postal Automation Systems
by Component - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Postal Automation
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Postal Automation Systems by Technology - Parcel Sorters, Flat
Sorters, Letter Sorters, Culler Facer Cancellers, Mixed Mail
Sorters and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 68: China Historic Review for Postal Automation Systems
by Technology - Parcel Sorters, Flat Sorters, Letter Sorters,
Culler Facer Cancellers, Mixed Mail Sorters and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Postal Automation
Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Parcel Sorters, Flat Sorters, Letter Sorters, Culler Facer
Cancellers, Mixed Mail Sorters and Other Technologies for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Postal Automation Systems by Application - Government Postal
and Courier, Express, & Parcel - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 71: China Historic Review for Postal Automation Systems
by Application - Government Postal and Courier, Express, &
Parcel Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Postal Automation
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Government Postal and Courier, Express, & Parcel for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Postal Automation Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 73: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Postal Automation Systems by Component - Hardware, Software and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Postal Automation Systems
by Component - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Postal Automation
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Postal Automation Systems by Technology - Parcel Sorters, Flat
Sorters, Letter Sorters, Culler Facer Cancellers, Mixed Mail
Sorters and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Postal Automation Systems
by Technology - Parcel Sorters, Flat Sorters, Letter Sorters,
Culler Facer Cancellers, Mixed Mail Sorters and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Postal Automation
Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Parcel Sorters, Flat Sorters, Letter Sorters, Culler Facer
Cancellers, Mixed Mail Sorters and Other Technologies for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Postal Automation Systems by Application - Government Postal
and Courier, Express, & Parcel - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Postal Automation Systems
by Application - Government Postal and Courier, Express, &
Parcel Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Postal Automation
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Government Postal and Courier, Express, & Parcel for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Postal Automation Systems by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Postal Automation Systems
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Postal Automation
Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Postal Automation Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 85: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Postal Automation Systems by Component - Hardware, Software and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: France Historic Review for Postal Automation Systems
by Component - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Postal Automation
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 88: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Postal Automation Systems by Technology - Parcel Sorters, Flat
Sorters, Letter Sorters, Culler Facer Cancellers, Mixed Mail
Sorters and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 89: France Historic Review for Postal Automation Systems
by Technology - Parcel Sorters, Flat Sorters, Letter Sorters,
Culler Facer Cancellers, Mixed Mail Sorters and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Postal Automation
Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Parcel Sorters, Flat Sorters, Letter Sorters, Culler Facer
Cancellers, Mixed Mail Sorters and Other Technologies for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 91: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Postal Automation Systems by Application - Government Postal
and Courier, Express, & Parcel - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 92: France Historic Review for Postal Automation Systems
by Application - Government Postal and Courier, Express, &
Parcel Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Postal Automation
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Government Postal and Courier, Express, & Parcel for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Postal Automation Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 94: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Postal Automation Systems by Component - Hardware, Software and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Postal Automation Systems
by Component - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Postal Automation
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 97: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Postal Automation Systems by Technology - Parcel Sorters, Flat
Sorters, Letter Sorters, Culler Facer Cancellers, Mixed Mail
Sorters and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Postal Automation Systems
by Technology - Parcel Sorters, Flat Sorters, Letter Sorters,
Culler Facer Cancellers, Mixed Mail Sorters and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Postal Automation
Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Parcel Sorters, Flat Sorters, Letter Sorters, Culler Facer
Cancellers, Mixed Mail Sorters and Other Technologies for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 100: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Postal Automation Systems by Application - Government Postal
and Courier, Express, & Parcel - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Postal Automation
Systems by Application - Government Postal and Courier,
Express, & Parcel Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Postal Automation
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Government Postal and Courier, Express, & Parcel for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 103: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Postal Automation Systems by Component - Hardware, Software and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Postal Automation Systems
by Component - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Postal Automation
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 106: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Postal Automation Systems by Technology - Parcel Sorters, Flat
Sorters, Letter Sorters, Culler Facer Cancellers, Mixed Mail
Sorters and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Postal Automation Systems
by Technology - Parcel Sorters, Flat Sorters, Letter Sorters,
Culler Facer Cancellers, Mixed Mail Sorters and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Postal Automation
Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Parcel Sorters, Flat Sorters, Letter Sorters, Culler Facer
Cancellers, Mixed Mail Sorters and Other Technologies for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 109: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Postal Automation Systems by Application - Government Postal
and Courier, Express, & Parcel - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 110: Italy Historic Review for Postal Automation Systems
by Application - Government Postal and Courier, Express, &
Parcel Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Postal Automation
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Government Postal and Courier, Express, & Parcel for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Postal Automation Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022
(E)
Table 112: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Postal
Automation Systems by Component - Hardware, Software and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: UK Historic Review for Postal Automation Systems by
Component - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for Postal Automation Systems
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 115: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Postal
Automation Systems by Technology - Parcel Sorters, Flat
Sorters, Letter Sorters, Culler Facer Cancellers, Mixed Mail
Sorters and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05879128/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________