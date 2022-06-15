New York, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Algae Proteins Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899002/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year
Global Algae Proteins Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2026
Alternative proteins are likely to benefit from increasing popularity of protein bars and snacks among health-conscious individuals. The increasing shift away from beef towards beans is driving manufacturers to offer algal protein-based options at affordable price points. Algal proteins are known for their numerous health benefits over their animal-based counterparts. Based on its disease-fighting properties due to the presence of phytonutrients and fiber, spirulina is enjoying mainstream presence as functional food ingredient and natural food colorant. The popularity of plant-based proteins is encouraging manufacturers to exploit phytoplankton and chlorella as key strains. On the flip side, plant proteins often lack specific essential amino acids needed for growth of the body. In addition, researchers are yet to fully understand bioavailability and digestibility of algal proteins. These factors point towards the need for more scientific evidence for demonstrating quality of products based on algal proteins. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Algae Proteins estimated at US$771.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period. Spirulina, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.1% CAGR and reach US$698.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Chlorella segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $221.4 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $176.1 Million by 2026
The Algae Proteins market in the U.S. is estimated at US$221.4 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$176.1 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 6.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.
The market is expected to be fuelled by continuing transition of consumers from animal-based towards plant-derived products. The trend is responsible for growing popularity of plant-based options such as soy and wheat proteins. However, rising incident of allergies related to soy and gluten is driving companies to shift their attention toward algal proteins. Algal proteins are anticipated to also gain from increasing availability of scientific validation related to the use of microalgae as proteins along with rising concerns over sustainability and carbon emissions. Apart from the environmental and vegan credentials, the primary driver of algae proteins is the demand for healthy food, owing to the increasing consciousness for healthy lifestyles. Health foods such as health drinks and functional beverages are increasing in popularity owing to their health benefits as well as their refreshing capabilities. Algae proteins such as chlorella find extensive application within health foods and functional beverages, driving the market for algae proteins across the globe. The demand from pharmaceutical and skin care industries is expected to drive demand for algae proteins in future. In addition to the protein content, algae proteins also offer multiple benefits including vitamins & minerals, as well as essential fatty acids such as Omega-3 and Omega-6, further driving the demand for algae proteins.
By Source, Freshwater Segment to Reach $743.7 Million by 2026
Freshwater algae are being extensively cultivated in artificial fresh water given the robust demand from the nutraceutical and food & feed industries. By Source, global Freshwater Segment is estimated at US$518.5 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach US$743.7 Million by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Europe constitutes the largest regional market for Freshwater segment, accounting for 30.6% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 8.3% over the analysis period, to reach US$133 Million by the close of the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 96 Featured) -
- Allmicroalgae - Natural Products S.A.
- Corbion N.V.
- Cyanotech Corporation
- Duplaco B.V.
- Earthrise Nutritionals LLC
- ENERGYbits Inc.
- Far East Bio-Tec. Co., Ltd.
- Heliae Development, LLC
- NP Nutra
- Parry Nutraceuticals Limited
- Phycom B.V.
- Roquette Klötze GmbH & Co. KG
- Seagrass Tech Private Limited
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899002/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Health Foods Buck the Trend of Reducing Consumer Spends Across
a Multitude of Categories: US Per Store Average Growth in
Sales of Health Foods March-June 2020 (In %)
An Introduction to Algae Protein
Estimated Protein Content in Select Food Sources (in % of Dry
Matter)
Health Benefits of Algal Proteins
Increasing Attention on Plant-derived Proteins
Algae as a Sustainable Alternative
Algae: Showing Potential for Food Applications
Overwhelming Demand for Alternative Protein Sources Makes Algal
Proteins to Enjoy Center Stage Presence: An Outlook
Growth Drivers of Algae Proteins
Challenges
Product Types of Algae Protein: Spirulina and Chlorella Account
for Majority of the Market
World Algae Protein Products Market: Percentage Breakdown:
(2020) of Revenues and % CAGR (2020-2027) for Spirulina,
Chlorella, and Other Products
Sources of Algae Protein
World Algae Protein Products Market by Source (2020 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Freshwater Algae Protein,
and Marine Algae Protein
Analysis by Application: Dietary Supplements Account for the
Largest Share
World Algae Protein Products Market by Application (2020 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Dietary
Supplements, Food Products, Animal Feed, and Other
Applications
Regional Analysis: Europe and North America Lead the Algae
Protein Market
World Algae Protein Products Market (2020 & 2027): Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions
World Algae Protein Products Market - Geographic Regions Ranked
by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan
Competitive Scenario: Exciting Algae-Oriented Developments
Recent Market Activity
Product of Select Leading Companies in Algae Protein Market
Algae Proteins - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Algae Proteins Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020E
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Changing Protein Consumption Worldwide
Food Needs of Expanding Global Population Improve Market Prospects
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage of Total
Population for the Period 1950-2050P
Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a
Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
Algae Proteins in Dietary Supplements
World Dietary Supplements Market Revenues (in %) by Form for
the Year 2019
Growing Image of Algae as a Smarter Source of Protein Bodes Well
Algae Proteins Gain Traction in Food Products
Food Companies Taking Notice of Algae for Future Food Applications
Algae in Animal Feed Applications
World Animal Feed Market Revenues (in %) by Livestock Type for
the Year 2019
Algaculture Trends Favor Growth
Seaweed Production Grows
Rising Production of Microalgae
New Algal Protein Based Food Products Augurs Well
Consumer Focus on Natural Ingredients & Clean Label
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Algae
Proteins by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Algae Proteins by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Algae Proteins by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spirulina by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Spirulina by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Spirulina by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chlorella by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Chlorella by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Chlorella by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Freshwater by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Freshwater by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Freshwater by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Marine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Marine by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Marine by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dietary Supplements by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Dietary Supplements by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Dietary Supplements by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food
Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Food Products by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Food Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Animal Feed by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Animal Feed by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Animal Feed by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Algae Proteins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Healthy Growth Outlook for US Algae Protein Market
Demand for Protein-Based Foods Bodes Well for Algae Protein Market
Aging Population: A Prime Target for Algae Protein Product Makers
Population of 65+ Age Group (in Thousands) in the US for 2019
and 2030
Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Algae
Proteins by Product - Spirulina, Chlorella and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Algae Proteins by Product -
Spirulina, Chlorella and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Algae Proteins by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spirulina, Chlorella
and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Algae
Proteins by Source - Freshwater and Marine - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Algae Proteins by Source -
Freshwater and Marine Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Algae Proteins by Source -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Freshwater and Marine
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Algae
Proteins by Application - Dietary Supplements, Food Products,
Animal Feed and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Algae Proteins by Application -
Dietary Supplements, Food Products, Animal Feed and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Algae Proteins by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dietary
Supplements, Food Products, Animal Feed and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
COVID-19 Pandemic to Accelerate the Demand
Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Algae Proteins by Product - Spirulina, Chlorella and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Algae Proteins by Product -
Spirulina, Chlorella and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Algae Proteins by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spirulina,
Chlorella and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Algae Proteins by Source - Freshwater and Marine - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Algae Proteins by Source -
Freshwater and Marine Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Algae Proteins by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Freshwater and
Marine for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Algae Proteins by Application - Dietary Supplements, Food
Products, Animal Feed and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Algae Proteins by
Application - Dietary Supplements, Food Products, Animal Feed
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Algae Proteins by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dietary
Supplements, Food Products, Animal Feed and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Algae Proteins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Algae Proteins by Product - Spirulina, Chlorella and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Algae Proteins by Product -
Spirulina, Chlorella and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Algae Proteins by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spirulina,
Chlorella and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Algae Proteins by Source - Freshwater and Marine - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Algae Proteins by Source -
Freshwater and Marine Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Algae Proteins by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Freshwater and
Marine for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Algae Proteins by Application - Dietary Supplements, Food
Products, Animal Feed and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Algae Proteins by
Application - Dietary Supplements, Food Products, Animal Feed
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Algae Proteins by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dietary
Supplements, Food Products, Animal Feed and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Algae Proteins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Algae Protein Market in China: An Overview
Table 58: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Algae Proteins by Product - Spirulina, Chlorella and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: China Historic Review for Algae Proteins by Product -
Spirulina, Chlorella and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Algae Proteins by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spirulina,
Chlorella and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Algae Proteins by Source - Freshwater and Marine - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: China Historic Review for Algae Proteins by Source -
Freshwater and Marine Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Algae Proteins by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Freshwater and
Marine for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Algae Proteins by Application - Dietary Supplements, Food
Products, Animal Feed and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: China Historic Review for Algae Proteins by
Application - Dietary Supplements, Food Products, Animal Feed
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Algae Proteins by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dietary
Supplements, Food Products, Animal Feed and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Algae Proteins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Europe: A Mature Algae Protein Market
Innovative Health Trends Drive Demand for Protein-Rich
Functional Ingredients
Changing Demographics Propel Market Growth
European Population By Age Group (2020 & 2040): Percentage
Share Breakdown of Age Groups 0-19, 20-39, 40-59, 60-79, and
80+
Table 67: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Algae Proteins by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Algae Proteins by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Algae Proteins by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Algae Proteins by Product - Spirulina, Chlorella and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Algae Proteins by Product -
Spirulina, Chlorella and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Algae Proteins by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spirulina,
Chlorella and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Algae Proteins by Source - Freshwater and Marine - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Algae Proteins by Source -
Freshwater and Marine Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Algae Proteins by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Freshwater and
Marine for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Algae Proteins by Application - Dietary Supplements, Food
Products, Animal Feed and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Algae Proteins by
Application - Dietary Supplements, Food Products, Animal Feed
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Algae Proteins by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dietary
Supplements, Food Products, Animal Feed and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Algae Proteins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 79: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Algae Proteins by Product - Spirulina, Chlorella and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: France Historic Review for Algae Proteins by Product -
Spirulina, Chlorella and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Algae Proteins by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spirulina,
Chlorella and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Algae Proteins by Source - Freshwater and Marine - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: France Historic Review for Algae Proteins by Source -
Freshwater and Marine Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Algae Proteins by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Freshwater and
Marine for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 85: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Algae Proteins by Application - Dietary Supplements, Food
Products, Animal Feed and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: France Historic Review for Algae Proteins by
Application - Dietary Supplements, Food Products, Animal Feed
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Algae Proteins by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dietary
Supplements, Food Products, Animal Feed and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Algae Proteins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 88: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Algae Proteins by Product - Spirulina, Chlorella and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Algae Proteins by Product -
Spirulina, Chlorella and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Algae Proteins by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spirulina,
Chlorella and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 91: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Algae Proteins by Source - Freshwater and Marine - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Algae Proteins by Source -
Freshwater and Marine Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Algae Proteins by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Freshwater and
Marine for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 94: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Algae Proteins by Application - Dietary Supplements, Food
Products, Animal Feed and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Algae Proteins by
Application - Dietary Supplements, Food Products, Animal Feed
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Algae Proteins by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dietary
Supplements, Food Products, Animal Feed and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 97: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Algae Proteins by Product - Spirulina, Chlorella and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Algae Proteins by Product -
Spirulina, Chlorella and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Algae Proteins by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spirulina,
Chlorella and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 100: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Algae Proteins by Source - Freshwater and Marine - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Algae Proteins by Source -
Freshwater and Marine Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Algae Proteins by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Freshwater and
Marine for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 103: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Algae Proteins by Application - Dietary Supplements, Food
Products, Animal Feed and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Algae Proteins by
Application - Dietary Supplements, Food Products, Animal Feed
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Algae Proteins by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dietary
Supplements, Food Products, Animal Feed and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Algae Proteins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 106: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Algae
Proteins by Product - Spirulina, Chlorella and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: UK Historic Review for Algae Proteins by Product -
Spirulina, Chlorella and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Algae Proteins by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spirulina, Chlorella
and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 109: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Algae
Proteins by Source - Freshwater and Marine - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: UK Historic Review for Algae Proteins by Source -
Freshwater and Marine Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Algae Proteins by Source -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Freshwater and Marine
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 112: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Algae
Proteins by Application - Dietary Supplements, Food Products,
Animal Feed and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 113: UK Historic Review for Algae Proteins by Application -
Dietary Supplements, Food Products, Animal Feed and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for Algae Proteins by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dietary
Supplements, Food Products, Animal Feed and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 115: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Algae Proteins by Product - Spirulina, Chlorella and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: Spain Historic Review for Algae Proteins by Product -
Spirulina, Chlorella and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Algae Proteins by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spirulina,
Chlorella and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 118: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Algae Proteins by Source - Freshwater and Marine - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 119: Spain Historic Review for Algae Proteins by Source -
Freshwater and Marine Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 120: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Algae Proteins by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Freshwater and
Marine for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 121: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Algae Proteins by Application - Dietary Supplements, Food
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899002/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________