New York, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biofertilizers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842202/?utm_source=GNW

-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

-Complimentary updates for one year



Global Biofertilizers Market to Reach $3 Billion by 2024



Biofertilizers are used for enhancing soil fertility to increase crop yield. The micro-organisms-containing substances help soil regain its lost nutrients. Living microorganisms in biofertilizers supply the required organic matter and nutrients to soil which are absorbed by the crops. They are also a cost-effective and efficient alternative to inorganic chemical fertilizers that are harmful to environment as well as human health. Growing concerns over food safety are spurring the use of biofertilizers. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Biofertilizers is projected to reach US$3 Billion by 2024, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9% over the analysis period. United States represents the largest regional market for Biofertilizers, accounting for an estimated 28.8% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. The United States is forecast to emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 12.1% over the analysis period.



Demand for biofertilizers is increasing because of the general rise in agricultural products need owing to fast growing global population. Increasing awareness about environmental protection and rapidly growing organic food demand also support strong market growth. Growing penchant among agriculturists to adopt more sophisticated technologies for improving overall productivity of crops is also creating strong growth opportunities for biofertilizers. Governments across the world are promoting biofertilizers usage through various grants and subsidies. In EU countries, the Common Agricultural Policy encourages use of biological products and organic farming. Training programs are also being organized for educating farmers in the area of usage and motivating them to adopt biofertilizers in place of chemical fertilizers. The market in North America is anticipated to witness strong growth in biofertilizers demand in the coming years owing to the several bans being imposed on harmful chemical-based fertilizer usage in agriculture because of the many adverse impacts on the ecology observed. In the Asia-Pacific, fast rising population and the need for more sustainably grown food products and the rising focus on organic products constitute the factors promoting biofertilizers market growth.



The market for seed treatment is forecast to emerge as the dominant application of biofertilizers over the analysis period. When seeds are treated with biofertilizers they are able to better sustain virus and bacterial attacks and it also results in increased crop yield. Treated seeds are able to better harness atmospheric nitrogen which is in turn made available to plants. The seeds are also able to enhance soil phosphorous content by way of solubilizing and enhancing its availability. Seed treatment also protects seeds from insects and pathogens and promotes early growth of plants. The growing trend of agriculturists using more of treated seeds is anticipated to fuel biofertilizers market growth.

Select Competitors (Total 56 Featured) -

Agri Life

Agrinos AS

Ajay Bio-Tech (India) Ltd.

China Bio-Fertilizer Group

EuroChem Agro GmbH

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited

Kan Biosys Pvt. Ltd.

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation

Lallemand Inc.

Madras Fertilizers Limited

Mapleton Agri Biotec Pty Ltd.

National Fertilizer Ltd.

Rizobacter Argentina S.A.

Symborg

Syngenta AG







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842202/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Biofertilizers: A Prelude

Product Types of Biofertilizers

Nitrogen Fixing Biofertilizer

Phosphate Solubilizers

Other Product Types

Biofertilizers by Crop Type

Cereals & Grains

Pulses & Oilseeds

Fruits & Vegetables

Other Crop Types

Key Applications of Biofertilizers

Seed Treatment

Soil Treatment

Other Applications

An Overview of the Global Biofertilizers Market

Growth Drivers

Regional Market Analysis

Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors and Hot

Spots for Future Growth

World Biofertilizers Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

Developed and Developing Regions for the Years 2019 & 2025

World Biofertilizers Market: Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR

(Sales) for 2018-2025

Rice Farmers in China Embrace Biofertilizers to Improve Crop

Quality and Yield: A Case in Point

Nitrogen Fixing Biofertilizers: Rising Demand for Improving

Soil Fertility to Propel Growth

Biofertilizers Facilitating High Yield Production of Cereal and

Grain Crops

Seed Treatment Constitutes the Largest Application Market

Biofertilizers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Agri Life (India)

Agrinos AS (Norway)

Ajay Bio-Tech (India) Ltd. (India)

China Bio-Fertilizer Group (Germany)

EuroChem Agro GmbH (Germany)

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (India)

Kan Biosys Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation (USA)

Lallemand Inc. (Canada)

Madras Fertilizers Limited (India)

Mapleton Agri Biotec Pty Ltd. (Australia)

National Fertilizer Ltd. (India)

Rizobacter Argentina S.A. (Argentina)

Symborg (Spain)

Syngenta AG (Switzerland)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Pressing Need to Improve Sustainability Quotient of Agriculture

Fuels Biofertilizer Demand

Harmful Impacts of Using Chemical Fertilizers Propels Growth

Rising Focus on Sustainable Agriculture Drives Demand for

Biofertilizers

Shrinking Arable Land Drives Demand for Biofertilizers

Loss of Arable Land Exerts Immense Pressure on Yields Per Acre:

Global Availability of Arable Land in Hectares Per Person for

the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

Arable Land Worldwide as a % of Total Land Area for the Years

1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

Emergence of Mega Farms Augments Importance of Biofertilizers

Farm Size Distribution Worldwide: Percentage Breakdown of Farm

Land by Size and Region

Balooning Global Population Drives Need for Food Security

Leading to Growing Consumption of Biofertilizers

World Population by Geographic Region (2018-2050) (in Thousands)

Food Demand Worldwide: Demand Growth in Million Tonnes by Food

Type for the Period 2008-2017 and 2018-2027

Global Crop Production by Crop Type (in Million Metric Tons):

2017-2020

Expanding Urban Population

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of

Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 2000, 2020 &

2050

Biofertilizers Allow Agriculture Industry to Gear Up and Deal

with Future Challenges

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in

Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035

and 2050

Increasing Organic Farming: A Major Growth Promoting Factor for

Biofertilizers

Global Organic Agricultural Land in Million Hectares for the

Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

Demand for Biofertilizers for Organic Farming on the Rise in

North America and Europe

Emerging Opportunities in Organic Farming in Asia-Pacific

Biofertlizers Complement Organic Fertilizers in Organic Farming

Methods

Global Organic Fertilizers Market Revenues in US$ Billion for

the Years 2019 and 2025

Unprecedented Demand for Organic Food Augments Growth of

Biofertilizer Market

Global Food & Beverages Market in US$ Trillion for the Years

2018, 2020 & 2022

Global Demand for Organic Food Products (in US$ Billion): 2015

-2025

Abundant Opportunities in Growing Organic Food Market

Global Agricultural Land Under Organic Farming (in Hectares

and % Share): 2000-2017

Global Percentage Distribution of Organic Farmland by Region: 2017

Increasing Production of Horticulture Crops Offer Strong Growth

Opportunities for Biofertilizers

Global Vegetable and Fresh Fruit Production Volume in Million

Metric Tons for the Period 2010-2017

Global Vegetable Production Share (in %) by Top Vegetables for

2019

Biofertilizers Help Improve Production and Yield of Pulse Crops

Global Pulses Production Volume in Million Metric Tons for the

Period 2010-2017

Increasing Use of Soybean as Feed Drives Biofertilizer Consumption

Participants Make Concerted Efforts to Improve Shelf-Life of

Biofertilizers

Potential Challenges Restricting Growth of Biofertilizers Market

Factors Impeding Broader Adoption of Biofertilizers



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biofertilizers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Biofertilizers by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Biofertilizers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nitrogen fixing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Nitrogen fixing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Nitrogen fixing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Phosphate Solubilizers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Phosphate Solubilizers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Phosphate Solubilizers

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Product Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cereals & Grains by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Cereals & Grains by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Cereals & Grains by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pulses & Oilseeds by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Pulses & Oilseeds by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Pulses & Oilseeds by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fruits & Vegetables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Fruits & Vegetables by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Fruits & Vegetables by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Crop Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Crop Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Crop Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Seed

Treatment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Seed Treatment by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Seed Treatment by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soil

Treatment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Soil Treatment by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Soil Treatment by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Biofertilizers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biofertilizers by Product Type - Nitrogen fixing, Phosphate

Solubilizers and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Biofertilizers by Product

Type - Nitrogen fixing, Phosphate Solubilizers and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Biofertilizers by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nitrogen fixing,

Phosphate Solubilizers and Other Product Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biofertilizers by Crop Type - Cereals & Grains, Pulses &

Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crop Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Biofertilizers by Crop Type -

Cereals & Grains, Pulses & Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and

Other Crop Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Biofertilizers by Crop

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cereals &

Grains, Pulses & Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crop

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biofertilizers by Application - Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Biofertilizers by Application -

Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Biofertilizers by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Seed

Treatment, Soil Treatment and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biofertilizers by Product Type - Nitrogen fixing, Phosphate

Solubilizers and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Biofertilizers by Product

Type - Nitrogen fixing, Phosphate Solubilizers and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Biofertilizers by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nitrogen

fixing, Phosphate Solubilizers and Other Product Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 46: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biofertilizers by Crop Type - Cereals & Grains, Pulses &

Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crop Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Biofertilizers by Crop

Type - Cereals & Grains, Pulses & Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables

and Other Crop Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Biofertilizers by Crop

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cereals &

Grains, Pulses & Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crop

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biofertilizers by Application - Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Biofertilizers by

Application - Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Biofertilizers by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Seed

Treatment, Soil Treatment and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Biofertilizers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 52: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biofertilizers by Product Type - Nitrogen fixing, Phosphate

Solubilizers and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Biofertilizers by Product

Type - Nitrogen fixing, Phosphate Solubilizers and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Biofertilizers by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nitrogen

fixing, Phosphate Solubilizers and Other Product Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biofertilizers by Crop Type - Cereals & Grains, Pulses &

Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crop Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Biofertilizers by Crop Type -

Cereals & Grains, Pulses & Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and

Other Crop Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Biofertilizers by Crop

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cereals &

Grains, Pulses & Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crop

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biofertilizers by Application - Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Biofertilizers by

Application - Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Biofertilizers by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Seed

Treatment, Soil Treatment and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Biofertilizers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 61: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biofertilizers by Product Type - Nitrogen fixing, Phosphate

Solubilizers and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 62: China Historic Review for Biofertilizers by Product

Type - Nitrogen fixing, Phosphate Solubilizers and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Biofertilizers by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nitrogen

fixing, Phosphate Solubilizers and Other Product Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 64: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biofertilizers by Crop Type - Cereals & Grains, Pulses &

Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crop Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: China Historic Review for Biofertilizers by Crop Type -

Cereals & Grains, Pulses & Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and

Other Crop Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Biofertilizers by Crop

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cereals &

Grains, Pulses & Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crop

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biofertilizers by Application - Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: China Historic Review for Biofertilizers by

Application - Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Biofertilizers by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Seed

Treatment, Soil Treatment and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Biofertilizers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biofertilizers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Biofertilizers by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Biofertilizers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biofertilizers by Product Type - Nitrogen fixing, Phosphate

Solubilizers and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Biofertilizers by Product

Type - Nitrogen fixing, Phosphate Solubilizers and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Biofertilizers by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nitrogen

fixing, Phosphate Solubilizers and Other Product Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biofertilizers by Crop Type - Cereals & Grains, Pulses &

Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crop Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Biofertilizers by Crop

Type - Cereals & Grains, Pulses & Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables

and Other Crop Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Biofertilizers by Crop

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cereals &

Grains, Pulses & Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crop

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biofertilizers by Application - Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Biofertilizers by

Application - Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Biofertilizers by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Seed

Treatment, Soil Treatment and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Biofertilizers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 82: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biofertilizers by Product Type - Nitrogen fixing, Phosphate

Solubilizers and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 83: France Historic Review for Biofertilizers by Product

Type - Nitrogen fixing, Phosphate Solubilizers and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Biofertilizers by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nitrogen

fixing, Phosphate Solubilizers and Other Product Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 85: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biofertilizers by Crop Type - Cereals & Grains, Pulses &

Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crop Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: France Historic Review for Biofertilizers by Crop

Type - Cereals & Grains, Pulses & Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables

and Other Crop Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Biofertilizers by Crop

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cereals &

Grains, Pulses & Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crop

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biofertilizers by Application - Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: France Historic Review for Biofertilizers by

Application - Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Biofertilizers by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Seed

Treatment, Soil Treatment and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Biofertilizers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 91: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biofertilizers by Product Type - Nitrogen fixing, Phosphate

Solubilizers and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Biofertilizers by Product

Type - Nitrogen fixing, Phosphate Solubilizers and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Biofertilizers by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nitrogen

fixing, Phosphate Solubilizers and Other Product Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 94: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biofertilizers by Crop Type - Cereals & Grains, Pulses &

Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crop Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Biofertilizers by Crop

Type - Cereals & Grains, Pulses & Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables

and Other Crop Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Biofertilizers by

Crop Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cereals &

Grains, Pulses & Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crop

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 97: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biofertilizers by Application - Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Biofertilizers by

Application - Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Biofertilizers by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Seed

Treatment, Soil Treatment and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 100: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biofertilizers by Product Type - Nitrogen fixing, Phosphate

Solubilizers and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Biofertilizers by Product

Type - Nitrogen fixing, Phosphate Solubilizers and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Biofertilizers by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nitrogen

fixing, Phosphate Solubilizers and Other Product Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 103: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biofertilizers by Crop Type - Cereals & Grains, Pulses &

Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crop Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Biofertilizers by Crop

Type - Cereals & Grains, Pulses & Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables

and Other Crop Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Biofertilizers by Crop

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cereals &

Grains, Pulses & Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crop

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 106: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biofertilizers by Application - Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Biofertilizers by

Application - Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment and Other



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842202/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________