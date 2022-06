Referring to the stock exchange release distributed today at 11:08 CET, please find below the english translation of the release.

The maximum amount for Sbanken ASA 2021/2024 ISIN NO0010920762, has been increased from NOK 1 000.000.000,- to NOK 2 000.000.000,- as from 16 June 2022.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.