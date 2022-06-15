Recognize your heroes on Grocery Heroes Day July 19

TORONTO, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the third consecutive year, the grocery industry in conjunction with Grocery Business will recognize the integral efforts of grocery and supply chain employees on Grocery Heroes Day, July 19, 2022.

Grocery Business launched Grocery Heroes Day in 2020 amid the height of the pandemic to celebrate industry efforts to keep people safe and to say “thank you” to the thousands of people who work in the industry, from frontline store and distribution employees to supply chain workers.

On July 19, food retailers, suppliers, and industry associations from across the country will celebrate their heroes throughout the industry with special events, public acknowledgements in retail flyers and other activities to mark the day.

Last year, thousands of people across the country participated in Grocery Heroes Day and acknowledged the efforts of industry workers through special BBQ luncheons, thank you bags of products, promotional t-shirts, posters, in-store signage, public announcements, and videos on social media platforms.

Celebrate Grocery Heroes Day on July 19 and upload images of how you recognized your grocery heroes at groceryheroesday.ca. Grocery Business will chronicle the day with post-event coverage in our print and online properties.

For more ideas on how to recognize Grocery Heroes and for downloadable materials to support the day, visit Grocery Heroes online at groceryheroesday.ca.

Contact:

Mary Scianna

Editorial Director, Grocery Business Magazine

(905) 430-9990

marys@grocerybusiness.ca